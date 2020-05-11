Galbraiths make major gift to UpValley Family Centers in support of COVID-19 relief

As the continuing shelter-at-home order keeps schools closed and local businesses shuttered, many local families are struggling to stay afloat. Those who work in essential jobs face tremendous stress as they try to balance the demands of home schooling and childcare with the demands – and health risks – of their jobs. At the same time, the many people who have been laid off, or who have seen their work hours drastically reduced, now struggle with deep uncertainty as they’re left without a source of income to keep a roof over their heads or put food on the table.

With so many lives upended, and no firm end in sight for this crisis quite yet, the Galbraiths said they felt called to act. “The urgent needs of our less fortunate St. Helena families are foremost in our minds,” Alan Galbraith said. “They will be facing many challenges, financial and otherwise, from the prolonged COVID-19 crisis. These families turn to the UpValley Family Centers for help. After years of support and close observation, Sarah and I understand the Centers’ commitment and capability to serve struggling families. Because of the crisis, and the strain on the Centers’ resources, we decided to make a significant contribution to the Centers. But far more than our special contribution is needed. Our profound hope is that others, in a position to do so, will do the same.”