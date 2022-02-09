Generator will keep St. Helena Public Library open during power outages

The St. Helena Public Library wasn’t open on Tuesday. But the next time the power goes out, it will be.

Tuesday’s closure was the last step in activating a new generator that will power the library during Public Safety Power Shutoffs and other outages.

The generator, nestled against the north side of the library building behind a locked gate, was funded mostly by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“It’s supposed to come on automatically when we lose power,” Library Director Chris Kreiden said. “Staff won’t have to do anything.”

“There are a lot of libraries out there that would love to have one of these,” she added.

The library staff usually keeps the building open during power outages anyway, and the library became a popular community hub during the power outages associated with the 2017 wildfires. (During the Glass Fire, the library was already closed due to COVID-19.) Thanks to the new generator, the staff will be able to work and serve patrons with the lights on.

The generator will also keep the air conditioning on and enable the library to serve as a cooling center when the power goes out on a hot day.

The library is also getting ready to offer Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots that patrons will be able to check out for three weeks.

