Incumbent Geoff Ellsworth leads close St. Helena mayoral race

Early returns show incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth with a narrow lead over two challengers in his bid for re-election.
In initial results posted at 8:01 p.m., Ellsworth leads with 733 votes (39.4%), followed by City Councilmember Mary Koberstein with 710 votes (38.2%) and former Vice Mayor Peter White running a distant third with 417 votes (22.4%).
Lester Hardy and Eric Hall are leading a five-way race for two City Council seats.
Hardy, chair of the St. Helena Planning Commission and a former city councilmember, leads with 757 votes (24.2%), followed by Hall, a political newcomer, with 726 votes (23.2%).
Trailing are Leslie Stanton with 662 votes (21.2%), Rosaura Segura with 579 votes (18.5%) and incumbent Councilmember David Knudsen with 399 votes (12.8%).
Measure G, a non-binding measure urging the City Council to prohibit hotel development on the Adams Street property, very narrowly trails by just four votes, with 921 no votes (50.1%) and 917 yes votes (49.9%). It needs a simple majority of 50% plus one to pass.
Between 15,000 and 25,000 Napa County ballots are still uncounted, according to Registrar of Voters John Tuteur.
“It’s been a real pleasure to serve the community on the Planning Commission and on Council," Knudsen said after the first round of results were released. "I’ll continue to support walking trails and biking initiatives in town — and other ways to improve our town’s quality of life for our residents.”
This article will be updated as more results are announced. Tuteur said he plans to release updated results at around 10 p.m., followed by another update at 11 p.m.
