Glass Fire has burned only one structure in St. Helena city limits

Only one structure in the St. Helena city limits is known to have burned in the Glass Fire, City Manager Mark Prestwich told the City Council on Friday morning.
That structure, a house, was located off Howell Mountain Road in an area where the city limits extend east of Silverado Trail.
As of Friday, the entire city remained under either mandatory evacuation orders or advisory evacuation warnings. Heavy smoke has pushed St. Helena’s air quality well into the “very unhealthy” range.
After extensive power outages from Sunday through Tuesday, power has been restored to all of St. Helena except the northeast corner, where PG&E will not restore power until it’s deemed safe to do so.
An extensive dozer line has been established west of St. Helena, running along the north-south perimeter close to the city limits, Prestwich said.
Cal Fire officials have warned that the fire could spread during high winds that are forecast for late Friday and into Saturday morning.
The fire destroyed the city’s three water tanks outside the city limits at Meadowood, eliminating water service in the Meadowood and Madrone Knoll areas. Prestwich said city representatives have talked to county and state emergency services officials about installing portable tanks to restore water service in those areas.
According to preliminary assessments, the City of St. Helena has incurred more than $2 million in damage to city facilities and the cost of emergency response.
On Friday the council ratified an emergency declaration issued Sunday by Prestwich. The declaration will help the city seek local, state and federal reimbursement for costs associated with the fire.
As of Friday morning, the Glass Fire had burned 60,148 acres and was 6% contained. Cal Fire has assigned more than 2,500 personnel to the fire.
