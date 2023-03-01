Longtime mail carrier Gordie Adams made his final delivery rounds late last month, collecting congratulations and receiving well wishes like this one from neighbors on Paulsen Court.

Adams, who is retiring after 34 years, told St. Helena Star Editor Jesse Duarte that he plans on staying local, but he’ll relish sleeping in past 5 a.m. and “having the ability to do whatever I want whenever I want.”

In a fitting closure, Adams finished up his time as a "swing carrier," rotating through all of St. Helena's mall routes, the same job he had when he started in 1988.