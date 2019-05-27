A benefit ride and walk for gun violence prevention, "Rock the Ride," will be held Saturday, June 29, at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. The event includes a three-mile walk, a 10-mile bike ride and a 25-mile bike ride. Children and teens younger than 18 are free. Brunch tickets, featuring bubbles and burritos, are also available.
Rock the Ride is powered by the encouragement of Congressman Mike Thompson and raises both voices and funds for three nonprofit organizations working to end gun violence. They are Giffords Law Center, Alaina's Voice Foundation and Moms Demand Action. Register at rocktheridenapa.com.