Gun violence survivor shares story of Pathway Home shooting

Liz Burrell Russell, the former manager of The Pathway Home at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, said March 9, 2018 started like every other day, but soon turned tragic.

“Not everything about that day was horrible,” Russell told a small crowd of about 20 people at the St. Helena United Methodist Church last week. She and her friend Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, a clinical psychologist, had been joking and talking about getting together with their families after Shushareba's shift at The Pathway Home, which was developed to help veterans who were returning from combat tours of Iraq and Afghanistan.

At 10 a.m., the staff gathered for a meeting in a common room. At 10:15, Russell said a former resident, a veteran who had been kicked out of the program a couple of weeks earlier, walked into the room with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

“That is an image I will never forget,” Russell said. “That (person) is not supposed to show up at school or in a place of worship. Fortunately for me, the gunman allowed me to live.”

The gunman was later identified as Albert Cheung Wong, an Army veteran who had served in Afghanistan and was suffering from severe mental health issues and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wong became a patient at the residential treatment center in April 2017, according to court papers.

“By the time he called my name, I didn’t know if it had been seconds, minutes or hours, I left the room, which was the hardest thing I have ever done, leaving my pregnant friend (Shushereba). When I left, I joined my colleagues in the hall,” Russell said.

Another person told Russell she should leave the building because she had small children. “We left, but didn’t know if we were going to be shot in the back, because the gunman could see us through the windows,” Russell said.

The program manager spent several hours sheltered with others in a safe place. Later that evening, she learned that the gunman had killed Shushereba, Pathway Home director Christine Loeber and therapist Jennifer Golick, then taken his own life.

When Russell joined The Pathway Home staff in February 2017, she was "excited to put my skills to use in the nonprofit sector, especially helping veterans.” Her children were in preschool and she was there for a year. Before the shooting, though, she decided to leave the program to try something else out. “I was going to take some time,” she said.

Shushereba was the “first person who watched my twins” and “had been a constant presence in my life,” Russell said.

For the past two years, Russell has shared her story as a Survivor Fellow with Everytown for Gun Safety. She added the gun violence epidemic impacts all communities and has “created a nation of survivors.” Before telling the story of March 9, 2018, she asked for a moment of silence “to acknowledge gun survivors in the room.”

Russell is a member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. She is also a member of Everytown for Gun Safety. Both groups push for local, state and national changes.

After the Pathway Home shooting, U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena), Napa County's then-Sheriff John Robertson and event planner Rebecca Kotch were on a bicycle ride in Yountville when they decided to start a bike ride to highlight gun control measures and gun safety. The result was Rock the Ride, the most recent edition of which was held on Saturday.

Russell said she could not attend the first Rock the Ride because she didn’t feel safe, especially if a cyclist unexpectedly came up behind her.

“There are still times I don’t feel safe, if I hear something in the middle of the night,” she said, reflecting on her life four years after the tragedy. “Still, I am alive and my husband still has his wife, unlike T.J. (Shushereba).”