 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hall outspent Dohring 2-1 in St. Helena mayoral race

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022

Mayor Paul Dohring was outspent more than 2-1 in his successful mayoral campaign against Eric Hall, according to campaign finance documents filed in January.

Hall, a City Council member whom Dohring appointed vice mayor after the election, raised $57,321 and spent $55,691 leading up to the Nov. 8 election.

Dohring raised $25,989 and spent $25,978.

The latest election filings show campaign activity during the crucial last two weeks of the campaign. They include donations and expenses from Oct. 23 through Dec. 31.

Eric Hall

Almost one-third of Hall’s campaign expenses occurred during that time period, when he raised only $1,700 but spent $16,552.

Hall’s donors during that period included Susanna Kelham ($1,000), Claudia Rouas Beck ($500), Anthony Gantner ($100) and Darryl Woo ($100).

People are also reading…

During that same period Hall spent $5,309 on printing, campaign consulting and web services from Chief of Staff Consulting, $4,223 on campaign literature from Autumn Press, $1,578 on advertising in the Star, and $3,000 on professional services from his campaign accountant, Michael Murray.

Hall also donated $2,000 in campaign funds to the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena.

Paul Dohring

From Oct. 23 through Dec. 31, Dohring raised $1,600 and spent $6,400.

Dohring’s contributors during the final weeks of the campaign included Pam Smithers ($500), Irvin Bogarin ($250), Terence Ford ($200), Ted Smith ($150), Sandra Thompson ($150), Isobel Luria ($100), Susan Smith ($100), Helen Ghiringhelli ($50), Nancy Morrell ($50) and Caroline Wing ($50).

After Oct. 23, Dohring’s campaign spent $6,000 on campaign materials and postage from Gutenberg Transfer Printing and $400 on election-night food and drinks at Harvest Table.

Council candidates

Councilmember Anna Chouteau raised $18,703 and spent $9,466 on her successful re-election campaign. Only $1,056 of that spending occurred after Oct. 23, mostly for an election-night party at The Saint.

Billy Summers, who was elected to an open seat on the council, and Amy Beaudine, who finished in third place, did not file campaign financing reports. Both said they planned to raise and spend less than the $2,000 reporting threshold.

Eight families helped build their new homes at St. Helena's Brenkle Court.
+3 
Eric Hall

Hall
+3 
Paul Dohring

Dohring
+3 
Anna Chouteau

Anna Chouteau

 Submitted photo

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News