Hall outspent Dohring 2-1 in St. Helena mayoral race

Mayor Paul Dohring was outspent more than 2-1 in his successful mayoral campaign against Eric Hall, according to campaign finance documents filed in January.
Hall, a City Council member whom Dohring appointed vice mayor after the election, raised $57,321 and spent $55,691 leading up to the Nov. 8 election.
Dohring raised $25,989 and spent $25,978.
The latest election filings show campaign activity during the crucial last two weeks of the campaign. They include donations and expenses from Oct. 23 through Dec. 31.
Eric Hall
Almost one-third of Hall’s campaign expenses occurred during that time period, when he raised only $1,700 but spent $16,552.
Hall’s donors during that period included Susanna Kelham ($1,000), Claudia Rouas Beck ($500), Anthony Gantner ($100) and Darryl Woo ($100).
During that same period Hall spent $5,309 on printing, campaign consulting and web services from Chief of Staff Consulting, $4,223 on campaign literature from Autumn Press, $1,578 on advertising in the Star, and $3,000 on professional services from his campaign accountant, Michael Murray.
Hall also donated $2,000 in campaign funds to the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena.
Paul Dohring
From Oct. 23 through Dec. 31, Dohring raised $1,600 and spent $6,400.
Dohring’s contributors during the final weeks of the campaign included Pam Smithers ($500), Irvin Bogarin ($250), Terence Ford ($200), Ted Smith ($150), Sandra Thompson ($150), Isobel Luria ($100), Susan Smith ($100), Helen Ghiringhelli ($50), Nancy Morrell ($50) and Caroline Wing ($50).
After Oct. 23, Dohring’s campaign spent $6,000 on campaign materials and postage from Gutenberg Transfer Printing and $400 on election-night food and drinks at Harvest Table.
Council candidates
Councilmember Anna Chouteau raised $18,703 and spent $9,466 on her successful re-election campaign. Only $1,056 of that spending occurred after Oct. 23, mostly for an election-night party at The Saint.
Billy Summers, who was elected to an open seat on the council, and Amy Beaudine, who finished in third place, did not file campaign financing reports. Both said they planned to raise and spend less than the $2,000 reporting threshold.
Eight families helped build their new homes at St. Helena's Brenkle Court.
Barry Eberling
Photos: Grand opening of St. Helena's Brenkle Court housing complex
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project gathered before the start of the project’s grand opening ceremony Monday in St Helena. The project saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first-time home buyers help to build their own townhomes an in example of "sweat equity."
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
State Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry spoke during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Monsignor John Brenkle speaks Monday in St. Helena during the opening ceremony for the Brenkle Court self-help housing project, which was named in his honor.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project gathered for photos during the project’s grand opening ceremony Monday in St. Helena. The new residents are local workers who contributed their own labor toward constructing the townhouses.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring speaks Monday during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in the city.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Visitors walk through one of the new units inside the Brenkle Court housing project in St. Helena during an opening ceremony on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena listened to speakers during the project’s formal ground opening Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor looks at the floor plans of homes at St. Helena's Brenkle Court development on Monday during its formal opening.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor tours the kitchen of a unit inside Brenkle Court, a St. Helena self-help housing development that officially opened Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor walks past the Brenkle Court description plaque during the grand opening of the housing project in St. Helena on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday. Eight local workers who are first-time home buyers helped build their own townhomes at the complex.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Mary Stephenson, a founding member of the nonprofit Our Town St. Helena, speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday in St. Helena.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Monsignor John Brenkle accepts a plaque Monday during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena, which was named in his honor.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Mary Stephenson a founding member of the non-profit Our Town speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Invited guests gather before the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry chats with Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners before the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Our Town Board of Directors President Jordan Bentley speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
California Senator Bill Dodd and California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry speak during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
A visitor walks across the threshold of a new home during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or
jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
