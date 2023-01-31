Hall outspent Dohring 2-1 in St. Helena mayoral race

Mayor Paul Dohring was outspent more than 2-1 in his successful mayoral campaign against Eric Hall, according to campaign finance documents filed in January.

Hall, a City Council member whom Dohring appointed vice mayor after the election, raised $57,321 and spent $55,691 leading up to the Nov. 8 election.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Dohring raised $25,989 and spent $25,978.

The latest election filings show campaign activity during the crucial last two weeks of the campaign. They include donations and expenses from Oct. 23 through Dec. 31.

Eric Hall

Almost one-third of Hall’s campaign expenses occurred during that time period, when he raised only $1,700 but spent $16,552.

Hall’s donors during that period included Susanna Kelham ($1,000), Claudia Rouas Beck ($500), Anthony Gantner ($100) and Darryl Woo ($100).

During that same period Hall spent $5,309 on printing, campaign consulting and web services from Chief of Staff Consulting, $4,223 on campaign literature from Autumn Press, $1,578 on advertising in the Star, and $3,000 on professional services from his campaign accountant, Michael Murray.

Hall also donated $2,000 in campaign funds to the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena.

Paul Dohring

From Oct. 23 through Dec. 31, Dohring raised $1,600 and spent $6,400.

Dohring’s contributors during the final weeks of the campaign included Pam Smithers ($500), Irvin Bogarin ($250), Terence Ford ($200), Ted Smith ($150), Sandra Thompson ($150), Isobel Luria ($100), Susan Smith ($100), Helen Ghiringhelli ($50), Nancy Morrell ($50) and Caroline Wing ($50).

After Oct. 23, Dohring’s campaign spent $6,000 on campaign materials and postage from Gutenberg Transfer Printing and $400 on election-night food and drinks at Harvest Table.

Council candidates

Councilmember Anna Chouteau raised $18,703 and spent $9,466 on her successful re-election campaign. Only $1,056 of that spending occurred after Oct. 23, mostly for an election-night party at The Saint.

Billy Summers, who was elected to an open seat on the council, and Amy Beaudine, who finished in third place, did not file campaign financing reports. Both said they planned to raise and spend less than the $2,000 reporting threshold.

Photos: Grand opening of St. Helena's Brenkle Court housing complex Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony