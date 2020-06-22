Hardy, Stanton will run for St. Helena City Council

Attorney Lester Hardy and children's librarian Leslie Stanton each announced Monday that they will run for St. Helena City Council in the Nov. 3 election.
Hardy has served on the St. Helena Planning Commission since 2017 and served on the council from 1990 to 1994. He came to St. Helena in 1979 to take a winery job, where he learned Spanish, winemaking, and how to drive a tractor.
In a statement, Hardy said he’s seen St. Helena gradually lose “both its middle-class and its political center.”
“If elected, I will bring to the Council the values of hard work and collaboration that are an essential part of St. Helena's agricultural heritage,” Hardy said. “If we embrace those values, and face our challenges head on, together we can make St. Helena a better place for all its residents. If elected, I will dedicate myself to working with all St. Helenans to revitalize our downtown businesses, provide more affordable housing, and rediscover our common ground.”
A St. Helena native, Stanton has worked at the library for over 30 years. She’s retiring at the end of June but plans to keep volunteering at the library.
“We are at a critical juncture in the history of our town. For decades we have protected the foundation of community, putting families first,” Stanton wrote in a letter to the editor. “I am worried that our community and small-town character could be compromised by impacts of over-development. It is important to keep a balance between community and commercial development to foster not just families, but all citizens that choose to live here. As a community we are also facing challenging issues with water, housing, and climate/environment that need to be thoughtfully addressed as we plan for the future of St. Helena.”
Stanton said she’s running on a slate with incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, who’s facing a challenge from City Councilmember Mary Koberstein.
The seats held by Ellsworth, Koberstein and David Knudsen will be on the November ballot. The candidate filing period begins July 13 and closes Aug. 7. If an incumbent does not file for re-election, the filing period for that seat will be extended to Aug. 12.
