Hardy, Stanton will run for St. Helena City Council

Attorney Lester Hardy and children's librarian Leslie Stanton each announced Monday that they will run for St. Helena City Council in the Nov. 3 election.

Hardy has served on the St. Helena Planning Commission since 2017 and served on the council from 1990 to 1994. He came to St. Helena in 1979 to take a winery job, where he learned Spanish, winemaking, and how to drive a tractor.

In a statement, Hardy said he’s seen St. Helena gradually lose “both its middle-class and its political center.”

“If elected, I will bring to the Council the values of hard work and collaboration that are an essential part of St. Helena's agricultural heritage,” Hardy said. “If we embrace those values, and face our challenges head on, together we can make St. Helena a better place for all its residents. If elected, I will dedicate myself to working with all St. Helenans to revitalize our downtown businesses, provide more affordable housing, and rediscover our common ground.”

A St. Helena native, Stanton has worked at the library for over 30 years. She’s retiring at the end of June but plans to keep volunteering at the library.