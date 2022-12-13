 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hearing on St. Helena mansion postponed to March

A public hearing on a proposed 14,400-square-foot mansion on Madrona Avenue has been postponed to March 7.

As of a Dec. 6 Planning Commission hearing, the applicants had installed story poles to show the size of the proposed structures and held two meetings with neighbors, but they had not submitted new plans in response to concerns commissioners and the public raised on Oct. 18.

During that previous hearing, commissioners suggested the applicants consider reducing the overall size of the home. They also asked for sewer and drainage studies, more details about potential water use, and more details about the property’s agricultural capacity.

Members of the public have objected to the size of the project and the loss of vines in an agricultural zoning district. They’ve also been skeptical of a report claiming the project will be water-neutral.

Commissioners agreed last week to continue the matter to March while the applicants work on various outstanding issues.

The applicants are Lorraine and Joe Berchtold. The property is at 2126 Madrona Ave., at the corner of Madrona and Fir Hill Drive.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

