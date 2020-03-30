Here’s what’s open in St. Helena
Business

Here’s what’s open in St. Helena

  • Updated
Gott's

Gott's is offering takeout and delivery service, with all proceeds going to its workers.

 Tim Carl Photography

Non-essential retail stores are closed during the shelter-at-home order, but here are some of the businesses that are still open and the restaurants that are offering takeout service.

The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce maintains an updated list at sthelena.com.

Sunshine Foods

963-7070 or sunshinefoodsmarket@gmail.com.

Safeway

968-3620

Steves Hardware

963-3423 or acehardware.com/store-details/00915

Smiths Pharmacy

963-2794

Vasconi’s Drugs

963-1444

Nature Select

967-8545

Adams Street Shipping

968-5499 or adamsstreetshipping.com

Brown’s Auto Parts

963-3638

Central Valley

963-3622 or central-valley.com

Gutenberg Transfer Printing

963-5770

OK Tire

963-2343 or oktiresthelena.com

St. Helena Cyclery

963-7736

Restaurants offering takeout

Azteca Market

963-4963 or aztecanapavalley.com

Brasswood

302-5101 or Brasswood.com

Caffe Della Valle

968-5257

ChoKoLatte

244-5155

Cook St. Helena

963-7088 ext. 2 or cooksthelenatogo.square.site.

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch

963-4555 or longmeadowranch.com/togo.

Gary’s Wine & Marketplace

531-7660 or garysnapa.com/marketplace

Gott’s Roadside

963-3486 or gotts.com.

Golden Harvest

967-9888 or goldenharvestsh.com

Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen

963-4439 or sthelenasherpakitchen.com.

La Prima Pizza

963-7909 or laprimapizzasthelena.com.

Pizzeria Tra Vigne

967-9999 or pizzeriatravigne.com.

The Station

963-3356 or stationsh.com

St. Helena Bistro

963-3371 or st-helena-bistro.com.

Tre Posti

963-7600 or treposti.com.

Villa Corona

963-7812 or villacoronash.com.

