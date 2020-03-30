Here’s what’s open in St. Helena

Non-essential retail stores are closed during the shelter-at-home order, but here are some of the businesses that are still open and the restaurants that are offering takeout service.
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce maintains an updated list at sthelena.com.
Sunshine Foods
963-7070 or sunshinefoodsmarket@gmail.com.
Safeway
968-3620
Steves Hardware
963-3423 or acehardware.com/store-details/00915
Smiths Pharmacy
963-2794
Vasconi’s Drugs
963-1444
Nature Select
967-8545
Adams Street Shipping
968-5499 or adamsstreetshipping.com
Brown’s Auto Parts
963-3638
Central Valley
963-3622 or central-valley.com
Gutenberg Transfer Printing
963-5770
OK Tire
963-2343 or oktiresthelena.com
St. Helena Cyclery
963-7736
Restaurants offering takeout
Azteca Market
963-4963 or aztecanapavalley.com
Brasswood
302-5101 or Brasswood.com
Caffe Della Valle
968-5257
ChoKoLatte
244-5155
Cook St. Helena
963-7088 ext. 2 or cooksthelenatogo.square.site.
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
963-4555 or longmeadowranch.com/togo.
Gary’s Wine & Marketplace
531-7660 or garysnapa.com/marketplace
Gott’s Roadside
963-3486 or gotts.com.
Golden Harvest
967-9888 or goldenharvestsh.com
Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen
963-4439 or sthelenasherpakitchen.com.
La Prima Pizza
963-7909 or laprimapizzasthelena.com.
Pizzeria Tra Vigne
967-9999 or pizzeriatravigne.com.
The Station
963-3356 or stationsh.com.
St. Helena Bistro
963-3371 or st-helena-bistro.com.
Tre Posti
963-7600 or treposti.com.
Villa Corona
963-7812 or villacoronash.com.
