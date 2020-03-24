Here’s what’s open in St. Helena

Here’s what’s open in St. Helena

Farmstead

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch has closed its dining room, but it's offering takeout and delivery service.

Downtown St. Helena is mostly silent during the statewide shelter-in-place order, but you can still find groceries, prescription drugs, and takeout meals from many restaurants.

Non-essential retail stores are closed. Here are some of the businesses that are still open or at least offering takeout service. The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce maintains an updated list at sthelena.com

Sunshine Foods is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week, with pickup and delivery available via email at sunshinefoodsmarket@gmail.com.

Safeway is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Safeway is reserving the hours before 9 a.m. for seniors, expectant mothers, and immunocompromised customers.

Steves Hardware is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offering pickup and delivery. Call 963-3423.

Smiths Pharmacy is open Mondays through Saturdays. The Vasconi’s store is open seven days a week, and the pharmacy is open Mondays through Saturdays.

Nature Select is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and offers delivery.

Other open businesses include Adams Street Shipping, Brown’s Auto Parts, Central Valley, Gutenberg Transfer Printing, and OK Tire.

Restaurants

Azteca Market is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, offering groceries and takeout meals.

Brasswood restaurant and bakery offer takeout seven days a week. The bakery is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the restaurant is available from noon to 7 p.m. Brasswood.com or 302-5101.

Caffe Della Valle offers curbside takeout and delivery during regular hours. 968-5257.

ChoKoLatte is offering curbside takeout from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Cook St. Helena is offering a limited number of family meals to go, with the menu changing daily. Orders may be placed starting at 6 p.m. the previous evening, for curbside pickup between 4 and 5 p.m. the next day, Monday through Friday. 963-7088 ext. 2 or cooksthelenatogo.square.site.

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch offers takeout and delivery orders from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at longmeadowranch.com/togo.

Gary’s Wine & Marketplace is offering boxed lunches, takeout dinner specials, deliveries, curbside pickup and shipping. 531-7660 or garysnapa.com/marketplace.

Gott’s Roadside is offering takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with all proceeds going to employees. 963-3486 or gotts.com.

Golden Harvest is offering takeout and delivery during its regular hours. 967-9888 or goldenharvestsh.com.

Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen is offering takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. 963-4439 or sthelenasherpakitchen.com.

La Prima Pizza is offering delivery and curbside service during its regular hours. 963-7909 or laprimapizzasthelena.com.

Pizzeria Tra Vigne is offering curbside pickup and limited delivery service throughout the day. 967-9999 or pizzeriatravigne.com.

The Station offers lunch bags and quarts of soup to go seven days a week. 963-3356 or stationsh.com.

St. Helena Bistro offers delivery and takeout seven days a week. 963-3371 or st-helena-bistro.com.

Tre Posti is offering curbside barbecue and delivery for lunch, dinner, and a chef’s Saturday special. All orders require 24-hour notice. 963-7600 or treposti.com.

Villa Corona offers takeout and delivery (free within St. Helena city limits). 963-7812 or villacoronash.com.

