Here’s what’s open in St. Helena

Downtown St. Helena is mostly silent during the statewide shelter-in-place order, but you can still find groceries, prescription drugs, and takeout meals from many restaurants.

Non-essential retail stores are closed. Here are some of the businesses that are still open or at least offering takeout service. The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce maintains an updated list at sthelena.com.

Sunshine Foods is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week, with pickup and delivery available via email at sunshinefoodsmarket@gmail.com.

Safeway is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Safeway is reserving the hours before 9 a.m. for seniors, expectant mothers, and immunocompromised customers.

Steves Hardware is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offering pickup and delivery. Call 963-3423.

Smiths Pharmacy is open Mondays through Saturdays. The Vasconi’s store is open seven days a week, and the pharmacy is open Mondays through Saturdays.

Nature Select is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and offers delivery.