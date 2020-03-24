Here’s what’s open in St. Helena

Downtown St. Helena is mostly silent during the statewide shelter-in-place order, but you can still find groceries, prescription drugs, and takeout meals from many restaurants.
Non-essential retail stores are closed. Here are some of the businesses that are still open or at least offering takeout service. The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce maintains an updated list at sthelena.com.
Sunshine Foods is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week, with pickup and delivery available via email at sunshinefoodsmarket@gmail.com.
Safeway is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Safeway is reserving the hours before 9 a.m. for seniors, expectant mothers, and immunocompromised customers.
Steves Hardware is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offering pickup and delivery. Call 963-3423.
Smiths Pharmacy is open Mondays through Saturdays. The Vasconi’s store is open seven days a week, and the pharmacy is open Mondays through Saturdays.
Nature Select is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and offers delivery.
Other open businesses include Adams Street Shipping, Brown’s Auto Parts, Central Valley, Gutenberg Transfer Printing, and OK Tire.
Restaurants
Azteca Market is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily, offering groceries and takeout meals.
Brasswood restaurant and bakery offer takeout seven days a week. The bakery is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the restaurant is available from noon to 7 p.m. Brasswood.com or 302-5101.
Caffe Della Valle offers curbside takeout and delivery during regular hours. 968-5257.
ChoKoLatte is offering curbside takeout from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Cook St. Helena is offering a limited number of family meals to go, with the menu changing daily. Orders may be placed starting at 6 p.m. the previous evening, for curbside pickup between 4 and 5 p.m. the next day, Monday through Friday. 963-7088 ext. 2 or cooksthelenatogo.square.site.
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch offers takeout and delivery orders from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at longmeadowranch.com/togo.
Gary’s Wine & Marketplace is offering boxed lunches, takeout dinner specials, deliveries, curbside pickup and shipping. 531-7660 or garysnapa.com/marketplace.
Gott’s Roadside is offering takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with all proceeds going to employees. 963-3486 or gotts.com.
Golden Harvest is offering takeout and delivery during its regular hours. 967-9888 or goldenharvestsh.com.
Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen is offering takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. 963-4439 or sthelenasherpakitchen.com.
La Prima Pizza is offering delivery and curbside service during its regular hours. 963-7909 or laprimapizzasthelena.com.
Pizzeria Tra Vigne is offering curbside pickup and limited delivery service throughout the day. 967-9999 or pizzeriatravigne.com.
The Station offers lunch bags and quarts of soup to go seven days a week. 963-3356 or stationsh.com.
St. Helena Bistro offers delivery and takeout seven days a week. 963-3371 or st-helena-bistro.com.
Tre Posti is offering curbside barbecue and delivery for lunch, dinner, and a chef’s Saturday special. All orders require 24-hour notice. 963-7600 or treposti.com.
Villa Corona offers takeout and delivery (free within St. Helena city limits). 963-7812 or villacoronash.com.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Hillside Christian Church online service
Napa Target
Ciccio
Redd Wood
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Bread at Target
Stocking at Target
Target purchase limit signs
Raley's
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Chico's
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
DaVita
Pet Food Express
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
The Charter Oak Restaurant
Contimo Provisions
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Napa General Store
Angele Restaurant & Bar
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Calistoga school lunch
Front windows at Erosion Wine Co.
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The Table
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
School offers free meals for kids
Cal Mart
Huge Bear Wines
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.