Highway 29 repaving begins July 7 between St. Helena and Calistoga

Caltrans logo

Caltrans is set to begin the Highway 29 paving job from St. Helena to Calistoga on Thursday, July 7.

This project will repave a 7.6-mile section of Highway 29 between the York Creek Bridge in St. Helena and Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga. Several sections of old or damaged guardrail and a few traffic signs will also be replaced during this project.

The work will take about three months to complete with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27. During the project, the top layers of pavement will be ground away and replaced with fresh asphalt. The work will be done at night under one-way reversing traffic control with flaggers directing traffic in both directions of travel.

For more information about the project, visit dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-4/d4-projects/route-29-paving-from-st-helena-to-calistoga.

