On Tuesday, April 2, more than 30 of Napa’s leading hospitality employers are participating in the Hospitality Career Expo, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Building A, CareerPoint Napa, 2751 Napa Valley Corporate Drive, Napa.
Napa’s third annual Hospitality Career Expo combines a traditional job fair (employer booths and on-site interviews) with hospitality career pathways, resume review, interview practice, Spanish-language support, information about paid training and educational options.
Within Napa County, hospitality jobs have expanded more than 40 percent over the last seven years, while Napa’s overall workforce has only grown by 6.4 percent. This labor shortage has driven the hospitality industry to collaborate instead of competing against each other for workforce.
The Hospitality Career Expo aims to raise awareness in hospitality career pathways, provide job seekers with access to free resources and growth opportunities, and to hire candidates for a wide range of open positions. For more information call 253-4134.