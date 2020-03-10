Housing, open space and ag land discussion on March 25 in Napa

A nationally recognized expert in land-use planning will present seven strategies designed to balance the needs for affordable housing, open space and agriculture at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at COPIA/CIA in Napa.
This community conversation is hosted by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund. Admission is free but space is limited at the initial event; pre-register at Eventbrite.com.
The featured speaker, Tom Daniels, is professor and program director of Land Use and Environmental Planning at the University of Pennsylvania. A leading scholar-practitioner of farmland preservation, Daniels frequently serves as a consultant to state and local governments and land trusts. He will present strategies that have worked well in California, Oregon, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Vermont to supply housing, preserve agricultural land, and limit urban sprawl. The JLD Ag Fund commissioned Dr. Daniels to identify successful programs and present them in Napa.
“Napa County, its municipalities, and LAFCO are doing a lot of things well in managing the growth of the county,” Daniels concludes in the 108-page report that forms the basis of his presentation. “The recommendations presented here are meant to add to, not replace, the efforts already underway.”
He suggests various kinds of cooperative agreements, public-private partnerships, and potential funding sources.
Both the full report and a two-page summary of Daniels’ report, “Agricultural Land Protection, Annexation, and Housing Development: An Analysis of Programs and Techniques with Potential Use in Napa County,” are available at jldagfund.org.
The JLD Ag Fund is dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting agricultural lands in Napa County. Farmland preservation is key to Napa County’s long-term sustainability and has been so since the County Board of Supervisors formed the Agricultural Preserve in 1968. The Ag Preserve ensures that Napa County upholds its most precious resource: agriculture as the highest and best use of much of the Valley’s fertile floor and its arable hillsides. The Ag Fund Board includes President Hugh Davies, and members Sandy Elles, Janet Viader, Ron Wicker, Rich Salvestrin, Tom Gamble, Cio Perez, Ryan Klobas, Wakoh Shannon Hickey, and Greg Clark.