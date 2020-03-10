Housing, open space and ag land discussion on March 25 in Napa

A nationally recognized expert in land-use planning will present seven strategies designed to balance the needs for affordable housing, open space and agriculture at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at COPIA/CIA in Napa.

This community conversation is hosted by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund. Admission is free but space is limited at the initial event; pre-register at Eventbrite.com.

The featured speaker, Tom Daniels, is professor and program director of Land Use and Environmental Planning at the University of Pennsylvania. A leading scholar-practitioner of farmland preservation, Daniels frequently serves as a consultant to state and local governments and land trusts. He will present strategies that have worked well in California, Oregon, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Vermont to supply housing, preserve agricultural land, and limit urban sprawl. The JLD Ag Fund commissioned Dr. Daniels to identify successful programs and present them in Napa.

