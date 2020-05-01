How St. Helena fared in the 1918-1919 flu pandemic

The card party by the Native Daughters was postponed due to the flu. Health officer Powers ordered all churches to be closed until further notice. Due notice will be given when services may be resumed. Presbyterian Church will not have a service or Sunday school (for children). Henry Hillman of Napa, age 16, died at home of the flu -- he was the second victim in Napa. Chaney Johnson is running for constable in the election. He cannot campaign but asks for your vote. Mr. Bayless of Pope Street came home from his job at Mare Island sick with the flu. He is very ill. Five or six new cases have developed and the Board of Health has ordered all schools, churches, library and the moving picture theater closed until further notice. The local branch of the Red Cross needs volunteer nurses in case the Spanish Influenza becomes epidemic in St. Helena and vicinity. At present there are only a few cases in town.