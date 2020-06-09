How to participate in a St. Helena city meeting

During the switch to Zoom web conferencing, the City of St. Helena is committed to public participation in city meetings consistent with social distancing guidelines provided by the county and the state.
Thanks to virtual technology, city business with the City Council and boards and commissions continues to move forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. City decision-makers encourage the public to view and be engaged in the scheduled city meetings so the voice of the community is heard.
It is not necessary to have used Zoom previously to effectively watch or participate in the public meetings. Additionally, as an alternative to Zoom, most public meetings are also available to view on Comcast Channel 28.
If you are a member of the public and would like to provide public comment, you can do so as noted below:
• Using a phone: calling in to the Zoom number noted on the agenda.
• Using a computer or laptop by clicking on the Zoom link noted on the agenda. You can also email your comment to publiccomment@cityofsthelena.org, a unique email address set up just for public comment.
• If you are using the Zoom app to join the meeting, you won’t have to use your camera, and you’ll also be muted, unless you use the “raise hand” feature and you receive a “you are unmuted” notification during public comment.
• The City has created an infographic to help residents understand how easy it is to participate in public meetings.
• The City has also created a webpage that lists all the different ways to engage in public meetings. Please visit cityofsthelena.org/publicparticipation.
