Human trafficking forum Jan. 11 in St. Helena

Soroptimist International of St. Helena and Monarch Justice Center will present a forum on human trafficking at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at St. Helena High School, 1401 Grayson Ave.

Sex traffickers are operating in brothels, apartment complexes, hotels and streets throughout the Bay Area. The Napa Special Investigations Bureau and Napa County District Attorney’s Office will talk about how the county is working to stop trafficking in our communities and how you can report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

If you or someone you know is experiencing trafficking, contact Monarch Justice Center for confidential help at 707-527-3355 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Elizabeth Quiroz, co-founder of Redemption House of the Bay Area, will have her memoir, "Purified in the Flame," for sale at the event for $25 (cash only).

The featured guest will be Lisa Diaz-McQuaid, a survivor of childhood sexual assault and abuse, domestic violence and human trafficking. She was sex- and labor-trafficked from 1999 to 2016.

Today, Diaz-McQuaid is a human trafficking victims' advocate, mentor, motivational speaker and student. She co-founded Redemption House of the Bay Area with Elizabeth Vasquez and continues to use her voice to spread awareness on this epidemic and speak her truth to encourage other trafficking victims to begin their healing journeys.

The event coincides with Human Trafficking Awareness Day. Admission is free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with refreshments and informational tables. RSVP to https://tinyurl.com/soroptimisthtevent.

