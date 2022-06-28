Hundreds celebrate passage of gun control bill in Yountville

Just hours after U.S. President Joe Biden signed major gun control legislation into law, hundreds of people turned out Saturday for the fifth annual Rock the Ride.

Napa residents Gina Longo Ergun and Traci Seville came to the Yountville Community Center to walk their dogs, Frankie and Hobie, and to participate in the event, a benefit ride and walk for gun violence prevention.

Before the three-mile walk, Ergun said, “We’re here to support Alaina’s Voice Foundation, support laws on gun violence and support our community.” After more thought, though, she added, “We can’t wait for the bubbles (Champagne) and burritos,” a brunch served in Yountville’s North Park.

Cyclist and Fifth District Congressman Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena), who has spent the last 10 years as chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, was co-founder of the event.

“Importantly this week in Congress, we passed the most significant gun violence prevention legislation, which was signed into law, in 30 years,” Thompson said. The legislation, the bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, was sent to the president after 15 Republicans joined 50 Democrats in the Senate to pass the bill, 65-33. It passed in the U.S. House of Representatives 234-193.

Before heading off on a 25-mile ride, Thompson addressed the crowd of cyclists and others. He said the new law will expand red flag laws, will ensure that anyone younger than 20 years old has to undergo an enhanced background check before they can buy a firearm, and will close the so-called "boyfriend loophole.”

Thompson, who is a gun owner and hunter, said if you’re married and you abuse your spouse, you’re prohibited from owning firearms. However, that prohibition hadn't applied to abusive boyfriends.

“It’s significant that we were able to close this, because we’ve been trying to close it for 20 years,” Thompson said. “This bill will save lives and that’s why we’re here today, we want to save lives.”

The bill also provides millions of dollars to make schools safer and to pay for mental health services.

Anna Chouteau, who serves on the St. Helena City Council, showed up with a couple of friends to walk three miles. Before the walk she said she was very excited about the bill, which was passed shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law placing strict restrictions on carrying concealed weapons outside the home.

“Today is a really happy day because after all this hard work, we actually saw how we can make a difference, how a law can be passed and the president signed it,” Chouteau said. “And our congressman worked really hard on that and we’re here to support him. We’re so proud of him and his work."

To St. Helena and the Napa Valley, Chouteau said the bill becoming law means, “We need to keep pushing to do all that we can to be a leader on this issue, because we have seen that gun violence can impact our community.”

Also waiting for the walk was Napa’s Ricardo Graf, who said he brought his family to contribute to stopping gun violence.

“The more we can aim towards meaningful legislation that we haven’t seen in decades, the better off we are and the safer our kids are,” he said.

With Graf was his wife, Angela, their two children, Adelaide and Lucas, and Graf’s nephew, Caleb Hinkle.

As each group left the community center, event organizer Rebecca Kotch told them to ride or walk slowly. The rental company bringing the tables and chairs had not yet arrived, even though they were supposed to be on site at 7 a.m., a couple of hours earlier.

“This is the first time in my 10 years of putting together events this has happened,” Kotch said, adding they would put up the tables and chairs while the groups were out on the road. “As we walk,” she said, “walk slowly.”

After his 25-mile ride, Thompson was one of several people who took to the stage in Yountville’s North Park. He was pleased the event was live for the first time in two years and predicted it would just get bigger and bigger.

“We’ll be able to raise more important money for the outside groups that do so much to make sure that people across the country understand how important it is that we address this terrible gun epidemic in our country,” Thompson said. Beneficiaries included Moms Demand Action in California, Alaina’s Voice Foundation and Giffords Law Center.

The congressman added, “As I said earlier, the mantra for the people I hang out with is don’t agonize, organize, keep the faith and support these outside organizations that are working to mobilize citizens and voters across the country.”

Others speaking on Saturday included Napa’s Arik Housley, father of Alaina Housley and founder of Alaina’s Voice Foundation. His daughter was a victim in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7, 2018, when a dozen people died.

Liz Burrell Russell, the former manager at The Pathway Home, housed in the Veterans Home in Yountville, also addressed the riders and walkers.

“This week, we saw action at a federal level for the first time in too many years,” she said. The Safer Communities Act of 2022 will save lives, she said, thanking everyone for attending Rock the Ride.

Russell was working on March 9, 2018, when a former program resident killed three staffers and then himself. Russell was allowed to leave, but the other staffers were not. Over the past two years, Russell has shared her story as a Survivor Fellow with Everytown for Gun Safety, pushing for local, state and national change.

Recently, the state has agreed to pay out $51 million to settle four lawsuits against the state stemming from the March 2018 shooting at The Pathway Home, where a gunman took three women hostage: Pathway’s director Christine Loeber, therapist Jennifer Golick and clinical psychologist Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba. The Pathway Home closed after the shooting.

David Stoneberg is the former editor of the St. Helena Star, is now retired and is a freelance writer.