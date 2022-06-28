Hundreds celebrate passage of gun control bill in Yountville

Just hours after U.S. President Joe Biden signed major gun control legislation into law, hundreds of people turned out Saturday for the fifth annual Rock the Ride.
Napa residents Gina Longo Ergun and Traci Seville came to the Yountville Community Center to walk their dogs, Frankie and Hobie, and to participate in the event, a benefit ride and walk for gun violence prevention.
Before the three-mile walk, Ergun said, “We’re here to support Alaina’s Voice Foundation, support laws on gun violence and support our community.” After more thought, though, she added, “We can’t wait for the bubbles (Champagne) and burritos,” a brunch served in Yountville’s North Park.
Cyclist and Fifth District Congressman Mike Thompson (D-St. Helena), who has spent the last 10 years as chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, was co-founder of the event.
“Importantly this week in Congress, we passed the most significant gun violence prevention legislation, which was signed into law, in 30 years,” Thompson said. The legislation, the bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, was sent to the president after 15 Republicans joined 50 Democrats in the Senate to pass the bill, 65-33. It passed in the U.S. House of Representatives 234-193.
Before heading off on a 25-mile ride, Thompson addressed the crowd of cyclists and others. He said the new law will expand red flag laws, will ensure that anyone younger than 20 years old has to undergo an enhanced background check before they can buy a firearm, and will close the so-called "boyfriend loophole.”
Thompson, who is a gun owner and hunter, said if you’re married and you abuse your spouse, you’re prohibited from owning firearms. However, that prohibition hadn't applied to abusive boyfriends.
“It’s significant that we were able to close this, because we’ve been trying to close it for 20 years,” Thompson said. “This bill will save lives and that’s why we’re here today, we want to save lives.”
The bill also provides millions of dollars to make schools safer and to pay for mental health services.
Anna Chouteau, who serves on the St. Helena City Council, showed up with a couple of friends to walk three miles. Before the walk she said she was very excited about the bill, which was passed shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law placing strict restrictions on carrying concealed weapons outside the home.
“Today is a really happy day because after all this hard work, we actually saw how we can make a difference, how a law can be passed and the president signed it,” Chouteau said. “And our congressman worked really hard on that and we’re here to support him. We’re so proud of him and his work."
To St. Helena and the Napa Valley, Chouteau said the bill becoming law means, “We need to keep pushing to do all that we can to be a leader on this issue, because we have seen that gun violence can impact our community.”
Also waiting for the walk was Napa’s Ricardo Graf, who said he brought his family to contribute to stopping gun violence.
“The more we can aim towards meaningful legislation that we haven’t seen in decades, the better off we are and the safer our kids are,” he said.
With Graf was his wife, Angela, their two children, Adelaide and Lucas, and Graf’s nephew, Caleb Hinkle.
As each group left the community center, event organizer Rebecca Kotch told them to ride or walk slowly. The rental company bringing the tables and chairs had not yet arrived, even though they were supposed to be on site at 7 a.m., a couple of hours earlier.
“This is the first time in my 10 years of putting together events this has happened,” Kotch said, adding they would put up the tables and chairs while the groups were out on the road. “As we walk,” she said, “walk slowly.”
After his 25-mile ride, Thompson was one of several people who took to the stage in Yountville’s North Park. He was pleased the event was live for the first time in two years and predicted it would just get bigger and bigger.
“We’ll be able to raise more important money for the outside groups that do so much to make sure that people across the country understand how important it is that we address this terrible gun epidemic in our country,” Thompson said. Beneficiaries included Moms Demand Action in California, Alaina’s Voice Foundation and Giffords Law Center.
The congressman added, “As I said earlier, the mantra for the people I hang out with is don’t agonize, organize, keep the faith and support these outside organizations that are working to mobilize citizens and voters across the country.”
Others speaking on Saturday included Napa’s Arik Housley, father of Alaina Housley and founder of Alaina’s Voice Foundation. His daughter was a victim in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7, 2018, when a dozen people died.
Liz Burrell Russell, the former manager at The Pathway Home, housed in the Veterans Home in Yountville, also addressed the riders and walkers.
“This week, we saw action at a federal level for the first time in too many years,” she said. The Safer Communities Act of 2022 will save lives, she said, thanking everyone for attending Rock the Ride.
Russell was working on March 9, 2018, when a former program resident killed three staffers and then himself. Russell was allowed to leave, but the other staffers were not. Over the past two years, Russell has shared her story as a Survivor Fellow with Everytown for Gun Safety, pushing for local, state and national change.
Recently, the state has agreed to pay out $51 million to settle four lawsuits against the state stemming from the March 2018 shooting at The Pathway Home, where a gunman took three women hostage: Pathway’s director Christine Loeber, therapist Jennifer Golick and clinical psychologist Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba. The Pathway Home closed after the shooting.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Supreme Court’s decision overturning a gun-permitting law in New York has states with robust firearms restrictions scrambling to respond on two fronts — to figure out what concealed-carry measures they might be allowed to impose while also preparing to defend a wide range of other gun control policies.
The language in the court’s majority opinion heightened concern that other state laws, from setting an age limit on gun purchases to banning high-capacity ammunition magazines, may now be in jeopardy.
“The court has basically invited open season on our gun laws, and so I expect litigation across the board,” said New Jersey acting Attorney General Matt Platkin, a Democrat. “We’re going to defend our gun laws tooth-and-nail because these gun laws save lives.”
The court ruling issued Thursday specifically overturned a New York law that had been in place since 1913 and required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public, such as showing an imminent threat to their safety. The court’s conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people’s right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.
While the ruling does not address any other laws, the majority opinion opens the door for gun rights advocates to challenge them in the future, said Alex McCourt, the director of legal research for the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions.
Pro-firearms groups in several states said they plan to do just that.
Attorney Chuck Michel, president of the California Rifle and Pistol Association, said the group is preparing to expand its legal challenges based on the high court changing the legal standard used to assess whether gun control laws are constitutional.
Courts must now consider only whether a gun control regulation is consistent with the Second Amendment’s actual text and its historical understanding, according to Thursday's ruling. Before that, judges also could consider a state's social justification for passing a gun control law.
Michel said the standard will affect three prominent California laws. Legal challenges to the state’s limits on assault weapons, its requirement for background checks for buying ammunition and its ban on online ammunition sales are pending before a federal appellate court.
“All of these laws should be struck down under this new Supreme Court standard,” he said.
The Supreme Court also is considering whether to take up California’s law banning ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 bullets, as well as a similar law in New Jersey. He expects the court may consider those laws under the new standard.
The new restrictive landscape for gun laws outlined in Thursday's majority opinion is not without escape routes for states, especially those that may want to impose some limits on concealed carry permits.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, said states still can require people to get a license to carry a gun and condition that on such things as background checks and mental health records. They also can limit where guns are allowed, suggesting that states can prohibit firearms in “sensitive places” such as schools, courthouses or polling places.
That leaves an opening for governors and state lawmakers in New York and the six other states with similar concealed carry laws: California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
In California, lawmakers are amending legislation to expand the qualifications people must have to obtain a concealed carry permit and to define the places where guns would be off-limits. The revised bill will get its first hearing Tuesday, and lawmakers hope to send it quickly to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who called Thursday's Supreme Court decision shameful.
Other Democratic governors, lawmakers and state attorneys general also vowed to defend or amend their gun laws.
Most state legislatures are finishing their sessions or have already ended for the year, so any response would likely have to wait until next year. Rhode Island Democratic state Rep. Robert Craven, an attorney, said he would study the opinion in the New York case to determine whether or not it creates a concern that Rhode Island’s requirements could be challenged, and whether that can be remedied by legislation.
He questioned whether the high court will now employ a strict interpretation of the Second Amendment — that the right to bear arms is absolute — and apply it to other laws, such as those banning military-style weapons.
“I see the court headed in that direction,” Craven said.
In Hawaii, Democratic state Sen. Chris Lee said lawmakers will try to determine how else they can ensure public safety and will look at screening, training requirements and ways to keep guns out of certain public spaces — provisions the justices said would be permitted.
“Bottom line is Hawaii is about to become a more dangerous place,” said state Sen. Karl Rhoads, a Democrat. “Hawaii will go from a place where the right to carry in public is the exception to a place where not having the right to carry on the street is an exception. I see no restriction on the type of firearm.”
Gun rights groups in Hawaii and elsewhere applauded the ruling. In Maryland, Mark Pennak, president of a gun rights group challenging that state's concealed carry law, said he's “absolutely ecstatic” about the high court’s decision because there’s “simply no way” the law can be defended any longer.
The Democratic leaders of the Maryland General Assembly said that if necessary, they will pass legislation that complies with the new precedent but still protects residents.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, criticized the court's opinion for limiting how states can address the proliferation of firearms in public, but vowed to protect the state's gun control measures. He said his administration believes the state can still regulate who can carry concealed weapons and where they can take them.
He vowed that his administration “will do everything in our power to protect our residents.”
