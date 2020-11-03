Hunt Avenue Hub offers pedestrian hangout in downtown St. Helena

A pop-up plaza on Hunt Avenue is giving St. Helenans and tourists a chance to gather and enjoy a meal with friends in a safe, socially distanced environment.
The Hunt Avenue Hub was created by temporarily blocking off the segment of Hunt between Main Street and Railroad Avenue and adding tables, lighting and temporary landscaping. The plaza is open until 9 p.m. seven days a week.
“It’s a place for visitors to enjoy food and beverages from their favorite St. Helena businesses,” said Stephanie Iacobacci, business liaison for the City of St. Helena. “It’s first-come, first-serve, with no reservations.”
People can order a takeout meal from a downtown restaurant, bring it to the Hub, and stake out a table (or a wine barrel) and chairs. Beer and wine are welcome, but they must be transported to the Hub in a closed container and consumed on the premises, Iacobacci said.
She also said the city plans to schedule some live music in the space.
“So far we’ve gotten a lot of good feedback,” she said.
The area will be cleaned every morning and evening, with city staff performing afternoon rounds. Guests are encouraged to use an on-site hand-washing station and cleaning supplies to sanitize their tables after use.
“The Hunt Avenue Hub will be a great way to help energize and bring spirit to our downtown and community as we move through recovery phases from COVID-19 and the fires,” said Mayor Geoff Ellsworth in a statement. “It is a place we can celebrate our local resiliency and look forward to the Holiday Season while still maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols.” The City Council will evaluate the project on Nov. 10 and give staff direction on whether to extend it through the holidays.
