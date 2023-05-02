The next time you visit Baldwin Park, have a seat on the new picnic tables and tip your cap to Ewan Oliver, another St. Helena Eagle Scout in the making.

Just two months shy of his 18th birthday, Oliver organized a team that built three redwood picnic tables on April 22, replacing two tables that had rotted.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Oliver recalled St. Helena’s Jim Sweeney mentioning to him that Baldwin Park, a verdant and dog-friendly park on Spring Street, could use some work. The park happens to be just around the corner from Oliver’s house, so it was a natural choice for his Eagle Scout project.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a kid, so I wanted to help out,” he said.

Few Boy Scouts attain Scouting’s highest honor before they turn 18, but St. Helena’s Troop 1 has a venerable tradition of producing more than its share of Eagle Scouts. To make Eagle, a Scout has to plan and execute a service project that benefits the community.

Leadership is an important part of every Eagle Scout project, so Oliver recruited fellow Scouts, coordinated with city officials like Parks and Recreation Director Dave Jahns, presented his plan to the Parks and Recreation Commission, enlisted the professional expertise of Trainor Builders, and arranged to get the lumber from Central Valley.

“Most of an Eagle Scout project isn’t actually doing the labor on the work day,” Oliver said. “It’s going to meetings, calling people, getting signatures, and doing all that stuff beforehand.”

After two or three months of planning, carpenters cut the lumber to Oliver’s specifications on the morning of April 22 and delivered it to the park, where Oliver and his team spent most of the day assembling the tables.

Oliver also recruited Jodie Nieman of Jodie’s Designs to create an informational sign about Baldwin Park, which is named after the longtime St. Helena Star editor Starr Baldwin.

Photos: Adventuring with St. Helena's Troop One Boy Scouts St. Helena's Troop One working together to make lunch at Scout Hall St. Helena's Troop One Boy Scouts during Coastal Cleanup Day St. Helena Boy Scout Troop One, practicing canoeing on the Russian River Setting up "Catan" during a lull at Troop One's Open House in St. Helena St. Helena's Troop One Boy Scouts camping along the Eel River St. Helena Troop One's Eel River Trip in May, 2017 Troop One in the Marble Mountains St. Helena's Scout Hall in the old California Olive Oil Factory St. Helena's Troop One Boy Scouts climbing in Bear Valley Keeping track of rank at St. Helena's Scout Hall Making a cobbler at St. Helena's Scout Hall St. Helena Scout Hall -- Ready for outings