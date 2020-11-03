 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Incumbent Geoff Ellsworth leads tight St. Helena mayoral race

Incumbent Geoff Ellsworth leads tight St. Helena mayoral race

Early returns show incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth with a narrow lead in his bid for re-election.

According to preliminary results released around 10 p.m., Ellsworth leads with 733 votes (39.4%), followed by City Councilmember Mary Koberstein with 711 votes (38.2%) and former Vice Mayor Peter White running a distant third with 418 votes (22.4%).

Lester Hardy and Eric Hall are leading a five-way race for two City Council seats.

Hardy, chair of the St. Helena Planning Commission and a former city councilmember, leads with 757 votes (24.2%), followed by Hall, a political newcomer, with 726 votes (23.2%).

Trailing are Leslie Stanton with 662 votes (21.2%), Rosaura Segura with 580 votes (18.6%) and incumbent Councilmember David Knudsen with 399 votes (12.8%).

Measure G, a non-binding measure urging the City Council to prohibit hotel development on the Adams Street property, very narrowly trails by just two votes, with 921 no votes (50.1%) and 919 yes votes (49.9%). It needs a simple majority of 50% plus one to pass.

Between 15,000 and 25,000 Napa County ballots are still uncounted, according to Registrar of Voters John Tuteur.

“It’s been a real pleasure to serve the community on the Planning Commission and on Council," Knudsen said after the first results were released. "I’ll continue to support walking trails and biking initiatives in town — and other ways to improve our town’s quality of life for our residents.”

This article will be updated as more results are announced.

Watch Now: How to cope with election anxiety

+7 
Peter White

White
+7 
Mary Koberstein

Koberstein

 Submitted photo
+7 
Lester Hardy

Hardy

 Submitted photo
+7 
Eric Hall

Hall

 Submitted photo
+7 
Rosaura Segura

Segura

 Submitted photo
+7 
Leslie Stanton

Stanton

 Submitted photo

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News