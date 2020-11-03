Incumbent Geoff Ellsworth leads tight St. Helena mayoral race

Early returns show incumbent Mayor Geoff Ellsworth with a narrow lead in his bid for re-election.

According to preliminary results released around 10 p.m., Ellsworth leads with 733 votes (39.4%), followed by City Councilmember Mary Koberstein with 711 votes (38.2%) and former Vice Mayor Peter White running a distant third with 418 votes (22.4%).

Lester Hardy and Eric Hall are leading a five-way race for two City Council seats.

Hardy, chair of the St. Helena Planning Commission and a former city councilmember, leads with 757 votes (24.2%), followed by Hall, a political newcomer, with 726 votes (23.2%).

Trailing are Leslie Stanton with 662 votes (21.2%), Rosaura Segura with 580 votes (18.6%) and incumbent Councilmember David Knudsen with 399 votes (12.8%).

Measure G, a non-binding measure urging the City Council to prohibit hotel development on the Adams Street property, very narrowly trails by just two votes, with 921 no votes (50.1%) and 919 yes votes (49.9%). It needs a simple majority of 50% plus one to pass.

Between 15,000 and 25,000 Napa County ballots are still uncounted, according to Registrar of Voters John Tuteur.