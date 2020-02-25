Informal gatherings for upcoming Leadership Napa Valley class

Applications for Leadership Napa Valley Class 34 are now being accepted.

The program is focused on strengthening the local community by developing, involving, inspiring and informing current and future leaders in Napa County. Participants will develop leadership skills, be exposed to a broad range of community programs and issues, network with other leaders, and have fun.

Class 34 will meet a total of 14 days from September 2020 to May 2021 to learn about tourism, agriculture, criminal justice, business, government, human services, education, the arts, and much more. In addition, the class will work in teams to develop a meaningful project that they present near the end of the year, in the hopes that it will have a lasting positive impact on the community.

To learn more about the program, prospective participants are invited to attend one of two informational get-togethers. The first will be 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27 at BANK Café and Bar in the Westin Hotel, 1314 McKinstry St. in Napa. The second is 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 4 at Schramsberg Vineyards, 1400 Schramsberg Road, Calistoga. RSVP is requested: info@leadershipnapavalley.org.

Applications and more information on the program are available at LeadershipNapaValley.org. Applications for Class 34 are due by March 31.

