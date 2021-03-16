Inquiry into St. Helena mayor's UVDS criticism finds no “material violation” of ethical standards

On Feb. 10, one day before Anglin lodged his complaint, Dohring advised Ellsworth via email to amend his letter to clarify that he was speaking as an individual and not representing the council or the city.

Hours later, Ellsworth told Dohring he would amend his letter. Ellsworth’s second letter, dated Feb. 16, states “the opinions herein are mine individually and do not represent the positions of the St. Helena City Council."

Mayor Geoff Ellsworth's amended letter Mayor Geoff Ellsworth submitted this amended letter to the city on Tuesday, after an attorney for Clover Flat Landfill claimed that Ellsworth'…

In the meantime, Anglin’s complaint triggered an inquiry at the council level. The mayor is typically responsible for issuing a “preliminary determination” on whether the councilmember who's the subject of a complaint “materially violated” the Standards of Conduct. When a complaint is lodged at the mayor, that responsibility falls to the vice mayor.

Dohring’s memo stated that since the entire council — not just one member — is responsible for enforcing the standards, an individual councilmember could request further discussion. If a second councilmember agreed, the matter could be placed on a future agenda.

At the March 9 council meeting, Councilmember Eric Hall thanked Dohring for his work and asked “whether there was any appetite on the council” for further discussion. None of the other councilmembers spoke up, which effectively ended the matter.