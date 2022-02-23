Investigation finds St. Helena mayor violated ethics code, but deems offense ‘not material’

A retired judge appointed to investigate an ethics complaint against Mayor Geoff Ellsworth found “substantial evidence” that the mayor violated the City Council’s code of conduct by making personal charges against his fellow councilmembers at a Dec. 20 meeting, but concluded that the violation is "no longer material."

That conclusion was based on the lengthy response Ellsworth filed last Thursday, which detailed various accusations against his fellow councilmembers. Retired Judge Scott Snowden said the document dispels the "cloud of doubt" created by Ellsworth's previous statement.

Snowden’s report, issued Monday, found “no substantial evidence” of a second ethics violation. Both allegations were lodged by former Mayor Alan Galbraith.

"I hope Judge Snowden's decision will allow us to move on and return focus to the important municipal and community issues we continue to work through," Ellsworth said Wednesday. "I do think my response to the complaint is important to consider in the context of current and emerging Napa County governance issues."

Galbraith’s complaint involved comments Ellsworth made on Dec. 20, when the council voted 3-1, with Ellsworth dissenting, to approve a settlement agreement ending a lawsuit over water rights at the former Vineland Vista Mobile Home Park south of town.

Ellsworth said he was voting against the settlement based on “conflict of interest” and “endorsement” issues, but he didn’t specify what he was talking about.

Galbraith’s complaint accused Ellsworth of two ethics violations: making “personal charges” against fellow councilmembers and voting based on unrelated matters instead of the facts at hand.

Snowden, who was appointed to investigate the matter, found “substantial evidence” to support the first charge, noting that Ellsworth made his statement at the very end of the council’s discussion, after the other councilmembers had voted and moments before Ellsworth adjourned the meeting. Snowden wrote that he would have reached a different conclusion if Ellsworth had made his statement earlier when councilmembers would have had a chance to respond.

However, Snowden concluded that Ellsworth’s “complete and extensive” response to Galbraith’s complaint “rendered immaterial what might have been found to be a material ethical violation” by fleshing out the "conflict of interest" and "endorsement" issues he raised during the meeting.

“By the time of this writing, the consequence of his ethical violation amounts to no more than that the public was left uncertain for a period of less than 60 days as to what he was talking about,” Snowden wrote. “His Response, for better or for worse, clarifies the questions as to whom he was accusing, and of what.”

Galbraith’s complaint also accused Ellsworth of violating the Code of Conduct and Ethics requiring councilmembers to “base their decisions on the merits and substance of the matter at hand, rather than on unrelated considerations.” The complaint noted that Ellsworth referred to “extraneous issues” before he cast his vote.

Snowden interpreted Ellsworth’s remark differently. He pointed out that Ellsworth mentioned the “extraneous issues” after praising the council’s negotiating team.

“It appears that he was commending the negotiating Council members for getting the best available settlement but was saying that he was going to vote against it,” Snowden wrote. “In other words, he was saying that he was going to vote against the settlement for reasons ‘extraneous’ to whether it was the best that the City could have gotten.”

For that reason, Snowden found “no substantial evidence” to support Galbraith’s second allegation.

The council still has the discretion to hold a public hearing on the matter. If they choose not to, Galbraith's ethics complaint will be dismissed.

