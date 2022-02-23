Investigation finds St. Helena mayor violated ethics code, but deems offense ‘not material’

A retired judge appointed to investigate an ethics complaint against Mayor Geoff Ellsworth found “substantial evidence” that the mayor violated the City Council’s code of conduct by making personal charges against his fellow councilmembers at a Dec. 20 meeting, but concluded that the violation is "no longer material."
That conclusion was based on the lengthy response Ellsworth filed last Thursday, which detailed various accusations against his fellow councilmembers. Retired Judge Scott Snowden said the document dispels the "cloud of doubt" created by Ellsworth's previous statement.
Snowden’s report, issued Monday, found “no substantial evidence” of a second ethics violation. Both allegations were lodged by former Mayor Alan Galbraith.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
"I hope Judge Snowden's decision will allow us to move on and return focus to the important municipal and community issues we continue to work through," Ellsworth said Wednesday. "I do think my response to the complaint is important to consider in the context of current and emerging Napa County governance issues."
People are also reading…
Galbraith’s complaint involved comments Ellsworth made on Dec. 20, when the council voted 3-1, with Ellsworth dissenting, to approve a settlement agreement ending a lawsuit over water rights at the former Vineland Vista Mobile Home Park south of town.
Ellsworth said he was voting against the settlement based on “conflict of interest” and “endorsement” issues, but he didn’t specify what he was talking about.
Galbraith’s complaint accused Ellsworth of two ethics violations: making “personal charges” against fellow councilmembers and voting based on unrelated matters instead of the facts at hand.
Snowden, who was appointed to investigate the matter, found “substantial evidence” to support the first charge, noting that Ellsworth made his statement at the very end of the council’s discussion, after the other councilmembers had voted and moments before Ellsworth adjourned the meeting. Snowden wrote that he would have reached a different conclusion if Ellsworth had made his statement earlier when councilmembers would have had a chance to respond.
However, Snowden concluded that Ellsworth’s “complete and extensive” response to Galbraith’s complaint “rendered immaterial what might have been found to be a material ethical violation” by fleshing out the "conflict of interest" and "endorsement" issues he raised during the meeting.
“By the time of this writing, the consequence of his ethical violation amounts to no more than that the public was left uncertain for a period of less than 60 days as to what he was talking about,” Snowden wrote. “His Response, for better or for worse, clarifies the questions as to whom he was accusing, and of what.”
Galbraith’s complaint also accused Ellsworth of violating the Code of Conduct and Ethics requiring councilmembers to “base their decisions on the merits and substance of the matter at hand, rather than on unrelated considerations.” The complaint noted that Ellsworth referred to “extraneous issues” before he cast his vote.
Snowden interpreted Ellsworth’s remark differently. He pointed out that Ellsworth mentioned the “extraneous issues” after praising the council’s negotiating team.
“It appears that he was commending the negotiating Council members for getting the best available settlement but was saying that he was going to vote against it,” Snowden wrote. “In other words, he was saying that he was going to vote against the settlement for reasons ‘extraneous’ to whether it was the best that the City could have gotten.”
For that reason, Snowden found “no substantial evidence” to support Galbraith’s second allegation.
The council still has the discretion to hold a public hearing on the matter. If they choose not to, Galbraith's ethics complaint will be dismissed.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
German POWs worked on Napa ranches and farms during World War II. Here's one family's story.
The American Canyon man who was shot on Highway 29 in south Napa continues to recover in the hospital and may be released midweek.
Napa student Diana Baldovino offers free menstrual supplies for anyone in need.
Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards, an icon of the Stags Leap District, has sold its winery to South Korean retail company Shinsegae for $250.3 million.
A small group of Vintage High School students decided that enough was enough Friday afternoon, walking out in protest of the school’s continue…
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s decision to recuse himself from further decisions on the Walt Ranch vineyard project has injected a d…
Mr. Monopoly recently made an appearance in Napa Valley — to announce new game plans.
Burbank Housing awarded $18.1 million to make Napa's Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing, in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa, has been awarded roughly $18.1 million in state funding to convert Napa…
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.