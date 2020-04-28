‘It’s a learning curve’ as St. Helena City Council goes virtual

“However, in meeting remotely we can miss some the physical nuances of meeting in person and it may also be a challenge for the community to be as engaged as they would like to be as we all get accustomed to this new approach. ... We're very fortunate at City Hall to have staff who have done a remarkable job in getting us up to speed very quickly on this remote technology that allows us to remain effective."

As a mom, Councilmember Anna Chouteau said one of the biggest challenges has been juggling home-schooling, child care, and her work on the council.

“I keep in contact by phone calls, texting, emailing, Zoom and other video technology, and social media,” she said. “I am talking on the phone much more than before to stay connected with people.”

Zoom has its pros and cons, Chouteau said. On the plus side, it offers the convenience and comfort of participating at home without requiring city staff to drive long distances and add to St. Helena’s carbon footprint. On the other hand, there’s the lack of public comment and technological challenges like having WiFi go down during a meeting.

“It’s a learning curve for all of us,” Chouteau said.