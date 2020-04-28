‘It’s a learning curve’ as St. Helena City Council goes virtual

The City Council’s use of Zoom teleconferencing for its public meetings has meant no handshakes, no germ exchange and – more troubling – no public.
Even with the city providing detailed instructions on how to speak to the council via Zoom or over the phone, none of the council’s three Zoom meetings featured a single oral public comment, although people have submitted written comments in advance.
The lack of live participation reflects one of the challenges of running an open government in a world gone virtual.
“I am missing the physical connection, the camaraderie, the trust and friendship that come with being able to actually spend time together,” said Councilmember Mary Koberstein. “Sure, we can Zoom, talk on the phones, email and text, but we’ve lost the ability to look directly into one another’s eyes, sense body language, meet over a drink or lunch, get a charge from someone else's positive energy, drop in and be welcomed in a home other than ours.”
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth has been communicating via phone, email and social media. He also participates in teleconferences three times a week with representatives of Napa County’s other jurisdictions, along with Public Health Officer Karen Relucio.
“Remote meetings certainly have benefits to do with convenience and lessening anxieties regarding spread of virus, and there are also considerable environmental benefits from folks not traveling to and from meetings,” Ellsworth said.
“However, in meeting remotely we can miss some the physical nuances of meeting in person and it may also be a challenge for the community to be as engaged as they would like to be as we all get accustomed to this new approach. ... We're very fortunate at City Hall to have staff who have done a remarkable job in getting us up to speed very quickly on this remote technology that allows us to remain effective."
As a mom, Councilmember Anna Chouteau said one of the biggest challenges has been juggling home-schooling, child care, and her work on the council.
“I keep in contact by phone calls, texting, emailing, Zoom and other video technology, and social media,” she said. “I am talking on the phone much more than before to stay connected with people.”
Zoom has its pros and cons, Chouteau said. On the plus side, it offers the convenience and comfort of participating at home without requiring city staff to drive long distances and add to St. Helena’s carbon footprint. On the other hand, there’s the lack of public comment and technological challenges like having WiFi go down during a meeting.
“It’s a learning curve for all of us,” Chouteau said.
“We have good communication amongst ourselves and with staff, but it is difficult to informally hear from residents,” said Councilmember David Knudsen. “I do miss public comments in public meetings and encourage people to join and speak up.”
Vice Mayor Paul Dohring praised city staff and his fellow councilmembers for adapting to the pandemic and creating new avenues for public comment. He encouraged people to communicate with the council before, during and after meetings.
Dohring said he’s excited about the prospect of using Zoom for public meetings, partly because it reduces the carbon emissions involving in driving up and down the valley and allows him to be more productive with his limited time. Zoom meetings are also more accessible for residents who can’t or won’t attend a meeting at Vintage Hall, he said.
However, he said he’s missing the days of non-verbal communication and face-to-face meetings with constituents.
“Given the limitations of texting, e-mailing or even video conferencing, because of the inability to gauge body language or read facial cues, such forms of communication can easily lead to misunderstandings and hurt feelings,” Dohring said. “Patience is indeed a virtue, and I know I will have to do better in this area.”
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
