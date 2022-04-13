 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jahns named parks & rec director in St. Helena

  • Updated
City of St. Helena logo

David Jahns has been appointed parks & recreation director for the City of St. Helena.

Jahns has previously served as recreation coordinator, recreation supervisor and recreation manager for the City of Healdsburg. He has a degree in Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Administration from Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo.

Jahns replaces Andre Pichly, who resigned in November after a four-year stint with the city.

On Tuesday the council approved an employment agreement with Jahns with an annual base salary of $126,426. His contract takes effect April 25.

