Re-Imagining Civic St. Helena

The city will host a two-day workshop Thursday, June 20, and Friday, June 21 at the Richie Block, 1335 Main St.

Guests can drop in anytime from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m on Thursday or 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The following events are scheduled:

4 p.m. Thursday: Drew Norton on “Sustainable Land Planning”

5 p.m. Thursday: Penny Hummel on “Library Trends”

6 p.m. Thursday: evening reception

12:30 p.m. Friday: Darin Barr on “Trends in Park & Rec Facilities”

1:30 p.m. Friday: Noll & Tam Architects/WRT Town Planners on “Re-Imagining St. Helena’s Civic Spaces”