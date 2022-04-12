Joel Gott launching pizza place in St. Helena

Burgers and fries? Joel Gott has you covered at Gott’s. Need a caffeine jolt? Head over to his Station coffee shop.
In the mood for pizza? Sit tight. He’s on it.
Gott recently acquired the former That Pizza Place on Spring Street, just steps from the Station, and plans to start serving up pizza and salad in late April or early May.
The Kenney family, who ran That Pizza Place, were ready to retire “so it was perfect timing,” Gott said.
The pizza place will offer pizza and salads to go in the afternoons, with an emphasis on online ordering. In the mornings it will function as a prep kitchen for the Station, freeing up Gott's other kitchen in the former Cindy’s space on Railroad Avenue, where French Laundry alum and St. Helena firefighter Elliot Bell is opening a new restaurant this fall.
The branding of the new pizza place is still being worked out, but it might tie in with the Station’s.
Gott hopes the addition of pizza will bring more people to the outdoor seating area outside the Station, which he envisions as a sort of communal outdoor dining room for nearby restaurants.
“I like the idea of people getting a sandwich at Giugni’s or bringing a burrito from Daniel (Villaseñor) at Villa Corona or getting some avocado toast from the Station and everybody eating here,” Gott said. “That’s the new way people like to eat.”
Gott also hopes to someday offer local home delivery from Gott’s, the Station and the pizza place.
