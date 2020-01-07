Julian Guthrie, a journalist and international best-selling author will be one of four nationally acclaimed writers to speak at Bookmark Napa Valley, which will be held at 4:30 p.m.,Sunday, Jan. 26 at Markham Vineyards.
The others include moderator Lisa Napoli, Mark Arax and Daniel Handler.
Founder of Alpha Girls Global, Guthrie will share stories from her latest book, “Alpha Girls,” which highlights the stories of four women who became stars in Silicon Valley’s male dominated world of venture capital. In her book, Guthrie relates how these women survived and succeeded in the tech industry and, in doing so, helped shape today’s tech world. Academy Award-winning producer Cathy Schulman is presently adapting the book for a television series.
Additionally, Guthrie spent 20 years at the San Francisco Chronicle, where she won the Best of the West Award and the Society of Professional Journalists Public Service Award. She presently lives in the San Francisco Bay area and loves adventure, travel and speaking to groups.
The $175 admission covers the cost of the event, which includes a book signing reception, where one can meet the authors; afterwards, guests will adjourn to Markham’s barrel room for dinner. Following the dinner, guests will be treated to an hour of lively conversations with the authors.
All proceeds will benefit Saint Helena Public Library. This event is made possible with the help of generous sponsors including First Edition sponsors, Napa Valley Vintners. For further information, please visit the website www.supportSHLibrary.org or call 707-307-3706.