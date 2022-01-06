Judge overturns approval of major Lake County resort

A judge has overturned the approval of a major resort development in a fire-prone area of Lake County.

Lake County Superior Court Judge J. David Markham ruled that each part of the environmental impact report (EIR) for the Guenoc Valley project complies with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) except the findings involving community evacuation routes, which were “not supported by substantial evidence.”

The Jan. 4 ruling overturns the Lake County Board of Supervisors’ approval of the project and certification of its EIR and prevents the development from moving forward.

The Guenoc Valley project is located on 16,000 acres or about 25 square miles in southeastern Lake County, some 24 miles and 40 minutes from Calistoga. The project’s first phase includes five hotels with 127 hotel units, 141 resort residential units, 385 residential estate villas, two wineries, and various resort amenities and infrastructure.

It also proposes a new fire and emergency response center, an advanced fire detection and notification system, and a float plane dock and emergency helipads for firefighting aircraft.

Lake County supervisors approved the project in July 2020 over objections from opponents who raised concerns about the increased risk of wildfires and inadequate emergency evacuation. Just one month later, much of the project site burned during the LNU Lightning Complex fire.

The Center for Biological Diversity sued the county in August 2020, claiming that the EIR didn’t adequately address the project’s impacts.

The California attorney general’s office took the unusual step of raising concerns about the project during the public hearing and subsequently joining the lawsuit challenging its approval.

According to Markham’s ruling, the county’s determination that the impacts to existing emergency evacuation plans were “less than significant” was based primarily on “opinions from traffic engineers and fire and law enforcement personnel.”

“Those opinions were not based on any identifiable facts,” the judge ruled.

Markham’s ruling states that the findings primarily addressed whether the project’s residents could safely leave the site in during a fire. However, the EIR didn’t focus on “whether evacuation of the residents in the nearby area would be affected by the evacuation of the Project’s residents during a wildfire.”

“The court recognized that Lake County failed in one of its most important jobs, which was to consider how dangerous development in the path of fire can increase risks to surrounding communities,” said Peter Broderick, a staff attorney for the Center, in a statement issued Thursday. “Given the fire threats facing California, I hope decision-makers and developers come to see how absolutely crucial it is to consider evacuation challenges when building projects this risky. No developer should be allowed to make it harder for people to escape deadly fires.”

