A judge is poised to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the wording of St. Helena's rent stabilization ballot measure.
Following a Thursday hearing, Napa County Superior Court Judge Monique Langhorne rejected the lawsuit's central claims and scheduled a May 23 hearing where the case could be formally dismiss the case.
The challenge involves Measure F, a June 4 ballot measure that would introduce rent stabilization at Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park. Langhorne's ruling rejected the lawsuit's claim that the City Council-approved wording of the ballot question is false, misleading and improperly argumentative.
The lawsuit filed by Tom Vence, a Vineyard Valley resident who is also the park's weekend manager, sought a court order changing the wording by removing the words "voluntary" and "choose," changing the phrase "rent stabilization" to "rent control," and specifying that the ordinance would apply to the park's owners. The lawsuit also sought changes to the council's ballot argument in favor of Measure F.
The words "voluntary" and "choose" only appeared in a preliminary draft that came before the City Council, not the ballot question the council ultimately approved.
The approved wording was "Shall Ordinance No. 2018-9 be adopted to 1) establish a rent stabilization program for St. Helena mobile home park residents who opt into the program by signing a lease of twelve months or less; 2) provide mobile home park owners a just and reasonable return on investment; and 3) create a dispute resolution process for the park owner and residents if the owner proposes an annual rent increase that is above the permissible limit?"
If passed, Measure F would give Vineyard Valley residents the choice of entering into a short-term lease subject to rent stabilization or a long-term lease subject to the park's usual rent increases.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.