June ballot measure could change St. Helena’s mayoral elections

A June ballot measure could give St. Helena voters the chance to eliminate the position of a directly elected mayor.

St. Helena currently elects a mayor to a two-year term and four regular councilmembers to four-year terms. The City Council directed staff Tuesday to prepare a June ballot measure that, if approved, would require future councils to appoint a mayor from within their own ranks.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

The ballot measure would need a simple majority. If it passes, the office of directly elected mayor would expire at the end of Geoff Ellsworth’s current term and the city would elect three four-year councilmembers in November.

Cities that don’t directly elect a mayor often let the job rotate among the councilmembers. If the ballot measure is successful, the council will then decide exactly how that process will work.

Councilmember Lester Hardy asked for the matter to be placed on Tuesday’s agenda. He said he’s heard concerns about the increasing cost of mayoral elections. He said having “a council of equals” could enhance collaboration.

“Having five of us serve four-year terms would be very helpful in terms of stabilizing the decision-making for our community,” Councilmember Eric Hall said.

The job of St. Helena mayor relative to the rest of the council is partly ceremonial, but it does have its perks. The mayor runs council meetings, sets council agendas in consultation with the city manager, and appoints people to boards, commissions and committees with the council's approval.

Ellsworth said he supports putting the ballot measure before voters, but he would like the measure to specify the mechanism by which the council would select a mayor. He said he favors a process in which an appointed vice mayor would later become mayor.

Vice Mayor Paul Dohring said he wants to put the proposal before voters, but he’s not convinced about its merits.

“We have a situation where people of privilege — generally white, often male — get on the council,” Dohring said. If the measure passes, “you’d have three people of privilege, of means, selecting a mayor for some people who are underserved and underprivileged and don’t have the same kind of access.”

St. Helena resident Pat Dell said having the council appoint a mayor could eliminate the "divisiveness," "backbiting" and rumor-mongering that marred recent mayoral campaigns.

"I would like to see our city work productively, both the citizens and the City Council," Dell said.

The St. Helena City Council chose its own mayor until a 1976 ballot initiative created the office of a directly elected mayor.

Napa County’s other cities directly elect their mayors. The Board of Supervisors typically rotates the position of chair according to district, although they deviated from that method this year by electing Ryan Gregory chair instead of Belia Ramos.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.