Kids as young as 12 get vaccinated in St. Helena

They waited patiently while their grandparents got vaccinated. Then came their parents.

Now teens are finally getting their shot.

More than 350 kids ages 12 to 15 received COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday in the St. Helena High School gym, along with dozens of other people.

Organized by the St. Helena Hospital Foundation and Adventist Health and supported by the Napa Valley Vintners, the walk-up clinic was the first held Upvalley to offer vaccines to younger teens. It came one day after the CDC approved kids as young as 12 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Shortly after the scheduled start time of 5 p.m., the line already extended past the high school pool.

At 12 years old, Logan Waters was among the youngest kids to be vaccinated Thursday.

“I’ve been wanting it for a while,” Waters said. “First of all, I want to be safe from COVID. And once I get both doses I won’t have to wear a mask anymore, so I’m excited about that.”

Barrett Bothwell, 17, wanted to be vaccinated even after seeing his mother, Cheryl Bothwell, experience a serious reaction.