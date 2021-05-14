Kids as young as 12 get vaccinated in St. Helena

They waited patiently while their grandparents got vaccinated. Then came their parents.
Now teens are finally getting their shot.
More than 350 kids ages 12 to 15 received COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday in the St. Helena High School gym, along with dozens of other people.
Organized by the St. Helena Hospital Foundation and Adventist Health and supported by the Napa Valley Vintners, the walk-up clinic was the first held Upvalley to offer vaccines to younger teens. It came one day after the CDC approved kids as young as 12 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Shortly after the scheduled start time of 5 p.m., the line already extended past the high school pool.
At 12 years old, Logan Waters was among the youngest kids to be vaccinated Thursday.
“I’ve been wanting it for a while,” Waters said. “First of all, I want to be safe from COVID. And once I get both doses I won’t have to wear a mask anymore, so I’m excited about that.”
Barrett Bothwell, 17, wanted to be vaccinated even after seeing his mother, Cheryl Bothwell, experience a serious reaction.
“Poor Barrett had to see that, but he’s still in line,” Cheryl said. “Everyone else in our family did well other than me. It’s better than getting COVID.”
Sade Muessel, 14, was the last person in her family to be vaccinated.
“There are so many restrictions that are lifted when you’re vaccinated,” she said. “I’m looking forward to going out and having a nice dinner indoors and maybe traveling this summer.”
“We’re looking forward to getting some sort of normalcy back,” said her mother, Johanna Muessel.
“It’s nice to have that security of being vaccinated,” said Remi Bower, 14, who’s planning to attend to summer camp.
Superintendent Marylou Wilson gave “a huge thank you” to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation, Adventist Health and the Napa Valley Vintners for organizing the event.
“I’m looking at the line of students that’s wrapped around the school, and I’m just thrilled to know so many of our students are getting the vaccine and will be safe at school, at home and in the community,” Wilson said.
Second doses will be administered June 4.
