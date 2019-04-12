Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten registration for St. Helena Primary School is now open for the 2019-2020 school year.
Parents may obtain registration packets at the St. Helena Primary School office, 1701 Grayson Ave. Parents may check the St. Helena Unified School District website (sthelena.k12.ca.us) for enrollment and residency requirements.
For those who would like to find out more information about the school, Principal Tamara Sanguinetti will host a tour of the school at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18.