Kiwanis Club spruces up St. Helena affordable housing site

Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club cleaned up the site of St. Helena’s newest affordable housing unit, where another four units are in the planning stage.

Kiwanians and members of Our Town St. Helena spent Saturday morning pruning bushes, sweeping leaves and tidying up the 0.29-acre Pope Street property Our Town purchased last year with loans from the city of St. Helena and the Rural Community Assistance Corporation.

An income-qualified single mom and her daughter moved into the property’s existing house last year.

“My understanding is they were living in a studio apartment, so they were just delighted to move in here,” said Our Town’s Mary Stephenson. “They moved in right before Christmas, so they got to have Christmas at this house. They’re very good people.”

In the next few weeks, Our Town plans to submit plans to the city to demolish a few outbuildings and build four new affordable housing units behind the main house.

“Kiwanis is about both youth and community,” so the club was happy to help out when they heard the property needed some work, said Kiwanian Bob Matheny.

The three hours of work “will at least be a good start, and if they need us to come back we can do that too,” Matheny said.