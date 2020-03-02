Kiwanis Club spruces up St. Helena affordable housing site

Volunteers from the Kiwanis Club cleaned up the site of St. Helena’s newest affordable housing unit, where another four units are in the planning stage.
Kiwanians and members of Our Town St. Helena spent Saturday morning pruning bushes, sweeping leaves and tidying up the 0.29-acre Pope Street property Our Town purchased last year with loans from the city of St. Helena and the Rural Community Assistance Corporation.
An income-qualified single mom and her daughter moved into the property’s existing house last year.
“My understanding is they were living in a studio apartment, so they were just delighted to move in here,” said Our Town’s Mary Stephenson. “They moved in right before Christmas, so they got to have Christmas at this house. They’re very good people.”
In the next few weeks, Our Town plans to submit plans to the city to demolish a few outbuildings and build four new affordable housing units behind the main house.
“Kiwanis is about both youth and community,” so the club was happy to help out when they heard the property needed some work, said Kiwanian Bob Matheny.
The three hours of work “will at least be a good start, and if they need us to come back we can do that too,” Matheny said.
“Kiwanis has always been helpful in community projects like this,” said John Sales of Our Town. “It makes everybody’s life a little easier.”
The four new units will be split between two buildings. Each unit will be two-bedroom, one-bathroom, just like the main house. After about two years of planning and construction, they will be available to tenants who meet income qualifications.
“Fortunately the city’s been very supportive of this,” Sales said. The city gave Our Town a $450,000 no-interest loan to help acquire the property.
The units will be stick-built, not modular like the ones at Calistoga Affordable Housing’s 8-unit Turley Flats rental project farther south on Pope. Sales said modular construction is most cost-effective for larger projects, but traditional construction makes more sense for smaller projects like Our Town's.
Meanwhile, Our Town’s 8-unit Brenkle Court project is moving forward on McCorkle Avenue under a self-help or “sweat equity” model in which the future homeowners contribute most of the labor.
As Our Town’s first two projects move forward, they’re also looking for suitable sites for 12 additional self-help units.
