The St. Helena City Council appointed Chad Krsek to the Planning Commission on Tuesday.
Krsek will serve out the remainder of Commissioner Rosaura Segura’s term, which expires June 30, 2024.
Krsek is a software engineer who grew up largely in St. Helena, attended St. Helena schools, and moved back to town with his family after living in Seattle and San Francisco.
“I’d like to see the town grow in a sustainable, equitable way, where people from all backgrounds and economic means can thrive,” Krsek wrote in his application. “I’d like there to be a successful business community that serves both locals and tourists, and importantly, I’d like the town to maintain its unique character and continue to be a great place for families.”
After a round of interviews, the council chose Krsek from among five applicants for the seat. The other four were Hector Lopez, Walter Nirenberg, Chris Fowler and Sandra Archibald McCorkle.
The council chose Krsek in a 3-2 vote. Vice Mayor Eric Hall and Councilmember Billy Summers preferred appointing Lopez.
The council also made the following appointments:
• Amy Beaudine and Anthony Micheli to alternate seats on the Active Transportation & Sustainability Committee.
• Deborah Claymon Boeschen to the St. Helena Public Library Board of Trustees.
• Chris Warner, Jeffrey Green, Richard Corsetti, Jay Kouba and Mario Trinchero to the newly formed Measure H Oversight Committee. Warner will chair the committee and Green will be vice chair.
