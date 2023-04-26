This gated estate is the epitome of elegant country living in the Napa Valley. The Mediterranean villa style home breathes warmth and quality throughout. The living room opens to the stone terrace, the outdoor kitchen, and the incredible panoramic views over your Cabernet vineyard, the valley beyond, all the way to the Bay, the Mayacamas Range and north to Mt. St Helena. Enjoy the same views from the large spa & pool. The formal dining room has French doors that open to another terrace. The kitchen offers stunning quartzite counters, counter seating, & seating in a bay window. Gas range, double ovens, farm sink, custom cabinets. Plenty of space for guests with separate 4-bedroom guest wing with outside access, media room and bonus room. The primary wing has wood paneled office, and the primary bedroom has a large picture window to take in the views. Primary bath is floor to ceiling gorgeous white Italian marble. Huge walk-in shower, soaking tub, separate walk-in closets, then step outside to the outdoor balcony shower! For extra guests there is a darling 1 BD/1 BA cottage with patio. The park like setting is accented by the willow edged pond, the rustic red barn, the outdoor barbeque area, & expanse of lawn. Fenced garden, fruit trees and outbuilding for the back up generator.

