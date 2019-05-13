Erin Lail, a Napa Valley luxury property specialist, has joined the St. Helena office of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley.
As a fifth generation vintner, Lail has deep connections to the land and communities of Napa Valley, said a news release.
She began Lail Vineyards with her mother and sister in 1995, carrying forward a winemaking legacy that began with the founding of Inglenook in 1879. Her knowledge of the industry is surpassed only by her relationships within it.
"I'm excited about creating a more well-rounded, start-to-finish experience for clients," said Lail.
"Homes can be your sense of peace and enjoyment and finding what speaks to each individual is of paramount importance to me.”
“We are excited to have Erin join our team of top agents and expect her winery, vineyard and luxury home expertise to create synergies with our other agents,” said Ward Smith, manager of Coldwell Banker’s St. Helena office.
Info: 707-963-1152, 707-333-5596