One lane of Spring Mountain Road near the Lower Reservoir will be closed between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 25.

The St. Helena Public Works Department is conducting roadside clearing, weed abatement and fuel reduction between Boyson Lane and the city limits. Crews will also be conducting weed abatement and fuel reduction maintenance on city property near Spring Mountain Road and the Lower Reservoir, which will require a one-lane closure.