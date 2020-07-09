Larry Hyde named 2020 Napa Valley Grower of the Year

The Napa Valley Grapegrowers (NVG) has named Larry Hyde of Hyde Vineyards as the recipient of the 2020 Napa Valley Grower of the Year award.
Hyde began his influential and innovative career in the Napa Valley nearly 50 years ago working for a variety of vineyards, gaining experience in both farming and winemaking before purchasing his own property in Carneros in 1979.
Just as his vineyard started to produce its first harvest in 1982, Hyde suffered a stroke that paralyzed his left side. Since then, his original 72 acres has grown to more than 200.
Currently, there are more than 15 vineyard-designated wines produced from Hyde Vineyards.
Hyde's passion for farming is demonstrated through his early experiments with vine spacing, row orientation, and planting of clones that remained untested in Carneros. His pioneering work with clonal material is one of his greatest legacies with more than 10 legendary varieties planted at Hyde Vineyards. He has worked extensively with UC Davis's Foundation Plant Services (FPS), mapped plant material gathered from historic vineyards throughout California and provided material from his own vineyard. His desire to better his industry is exemplified by his generous donation to FPS of 45 different clones of grapes from 10 varieties, many of which would have been lost without him.
Hyde has held prominent leadership roles in the Napa Valley. He was a founding member of the group that petitioned for the Los Carneros AVA and was the founding director of the Carneros Quality Alliance. He has been a director of the Napa County Farm Bureau. More recently, he served on the board of the Napa Valley Grapegrowers in 2011 and represented the NVG on the Napa County Pest and Disease District Board for nearly a decade.
Hyde is known for his passion for farming and his innovative farming techniques. His enthusiasm for each year's crop is as if it were his first, and this trait of his perennially inspires and influences Napa Valley growers and winemakers alike.
Nominations for the Grower of the Year come from the NVG membership, and the recipient is chosen by a special Selection Committee comprised of Past Presidents and current committee members. The award criteria are a strong commitment to sustainable practices; recognized leadership in agricultural preservation, dedicated community focus, contributions to the Napa Valley community, and someone who actively promotes Napa's reputation for the highest quality vineyards.
