Laura Symon appointed to vacant St. Helena school board seat

Laura Symon, a teacher and literacy specialist with extensive involvement in St. Helena schools, has been appointed to a vacant seat on the school board.
The St. Helena Unified School District Board of Trustees selected Symon on Thursday from among four applicants who sought to fill the seat vacated in September by Forrest Minter, who resigned because he was moving out of the district.
Symon is the mother of a seventh-grader at RLS Middle School and a fourth-grader at St. Helena Elementary School.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
She has a master’s degree in education, a multiple-subject teaching credential, and a reading specialist credential. She taught in San Francisco and Woodside before she and her family moved to St. Helena in 2018 (she is not a teacher in St. Helena). She also co-chaired the Portola Valley Schools Foundation’s annual fundraising campaign.
“I’ve devoted my career to public education for the last 20 years,” she told the board. “Public education is my home.”
The pool of applicants included Symon, Amy Barak, Susan Calkin and Shawn Moura. Trustees commended all four but narrowed down the field to Symon and Moura before voting 3-1 to appoint Symon.
Trustee Julio Olguin praised Symon’s remarks on parent engagement, her background in education, and her involvement in the schools.
“She has the full package to make a great boardmember,” Olguin said, adding that she could bring a unique perspective as a relative newcomer to St. Helena.
Trustee Lisa Pelosi cast the dissenting vote, saying Moura was her top choice.
Symon’s appointment is provisional, pending a 30-day window in which voters can petition for a special election. If no petition is filed, Symon will remain in office and stand for re-election in November 2022 in order to serve out the rest of Minter’s term, which expires in 2024.
Photos: Napa New Tech students make quilt squares to create heritage quilt
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
Napa New Tech students make heritage quilt squares
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.