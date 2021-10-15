Laura Symon appointed to vacant St. Helena school board seat

Laura Symon, a teacher and literacy specialist with extensive involvement in St. Helena schools, has been appointed to a vacant seat on the school board.

The St. Helena Unified School District Board of Trustees selected Symon on Thursday from among four applicants who sought to fill the seat vacated in September by Forrest Minter, who resigned because he was moving out of the district.

Symon is the mother of a seventh-grader at RLS Middle School and a fourth-grader at St. Helena Elementary School.

She has a master’s degree in education, a multiple-subject teaching credential, and a reading specialist credential. She taught in San Francisco and Woodside before she and her family moved to St. Helena in 2018 (she is not a teacher in St. Helena). She also co-chaired the Portola Valley Schools Foundation’s annual fundraising campaign.

“I’ve devoted my career to public education for the last 20 years,” she told the board. “Public education is my home.”

The pool of applicants included Symon, Amy Barak, Susan Calkin and Shawn Moura. Trustees commended all four but narrowed down the field to Symon and Moura before voting 3-1 to appoint Symon.