Measure F - Rent stabilization ordinance

Ballot question approved by City Council

“Shall Ordinance No. 2018-9 be adopted to 1) establish a voluntary rent stabilization process for St. Helena mobile home park residents who choose to participate; 2) provide mobile home park owners a just and reasonable return on investment; and 3) create a dispute resolution process for the park owner and residents in the event the owner proposes an annual rent increase that is above the permissible limit?”

Changes proposed by Tom Vence

“Shall Ordinance No. 2018-9 be adopted to 1) establish a voluntary rent stabilization control process for St. Helena mobile home park residents who choose to participate owners; 2) provide mobile home park owners a just and reasonable return on investment; and 3) create a dispute resolution process for the park owner and residents in the event the owner proposes an annual rent increase that is above the permissible limit?”