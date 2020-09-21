League of Women Voters of Napa County plans virtual candidate forums

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The League of Women Voters of Napa County is holding two virtual candidate forums for St. Helena mayor and city council seats.

The mayor’s forum will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28. The three candidates are incumbent Geoff Ellsworth, Mary Koberstein and Peter White. The city council forum will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30. The five candidates for two seats are Eric Hall, Lester Hardy, incumbent David Knudsen, Rosaura Segura, and Leslie Stanton.

To sign up for the Zoom webinar, go to the League website at lwvnapa.com. You may submit questions up to noon the day before each forum at LWVNCquestions@gmail.com. The forums will be simulcast in Spanish, and recordings of unedited versions will be available at the League website in 7 to 10 days.

For more information, please contact Forum Chair Bernadette Brooks at brooksvineyard@sbcglobal.net.

