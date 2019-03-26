Grace Episcopal Church will hold a special bilingual service to raise awareness about Central American migration at 5 p.m. Friday, March 29. Viacrucis del Migrante/Migrants’ Way of the Cross will include a Stations of the Cross, using photos from the migrant caravans and quotes from Oscar Romero, followed by a forum and Q&A presented by experts on Central American migration. Tamales will be sold at 7 p.m. to support humanitarian efforts. Child care will be provided.
Learn more about Central American migration at St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church
