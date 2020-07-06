Legal analysis casts critical eye on 'vague' St. Helena ballot measure

An initiative aiming to prevent hotel development on the Adams Street property is so vague that it would likely be struck down in court, according to a legal analysis released Monday.
The City Council will discuss City Attorney Kara Ueda’s report via Zoom teleconference at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Aside from adopting the measure or placing it on the Nov. 2 ballot, a staff report endorses a third option: The council should reject the measure for being too vague and not meeting the legal standard required of a ballot initiative under California law.
Proponent Nancy Dervin’s initiative doesn’t specify any legal mechanism to prevent hotel development on the 5.6-acre city-owned property, such as amending the General Plan or Municipal Code.
Dervin, who collected enough signatures for the initiative to qualify for the ballot, has said the measure could be effectuated through a statute or deed restriction, but the initiative itself only says the property “shall be protected in perpetuity from hotel/motel development of any kind.”
The initiative “does not propose a legislative act, is an impermissible use of the initiative power, and would likely be determined to be impermissibly vague,” Ueda concluded. She cited examples of initiatives that California courts have struck down for being too vague.
Ueda’s report also examines the impact of prohibiting a hotel on the Adams Street property.
The report notes that hotels generate significant city revenue through property taxes, sales taxes and especially transient occupancy tax (TOT). The amount of revenue generated by a hotel on the Adams Street property would depend on the number of rooms, the occupancy rate, and the average room rate.
The report notes that hotel developers have offered as much as $20 million to buy the property from the city.
The report also examines the measure’s consistency with the General Plan and city codes.
The Adams Street property has a General Plan designation of Central Business, which allows lodging as “an expressly contemplated land use,” according to the report.
The General Plan also contains various policies encouraging visitor-serving uses, including one goal to “expand lodging in the downtown area” to reduce the need for car trips and encourage walking and biking.
“Given the limited other sites in the downtown for future hotel development, eliminating the (Adams Street) property as a hotel site could impact the City’s future fiscal income and also create the potential for negative impact on downtown businesses that are dependent on visitors to maintain profitability,” the report states.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!