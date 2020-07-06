Legal analysis casts critical eye on 'vague' St. Helena ballot measure

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An initiative aiming to prevent hotel development on the Adams Street property is so vague that it would likely be struck down in court, according to a legal analysis released Monday.

The City Council will discuss City Attorney Kara Ueda’s report via Zoom teleconference at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.

Aside from adopting the measure or placing it on the Nov. 2 ballot, a staff report endorses a third option: The council should reject the measure for being too vague and not meeting the legal standard required of a ballot initiative under California law.

Proponent Nancy Dervin’s initiative doesn’t specify any legal mechanism to prevent hotel development on the 5.6-acre city-owned property, such as amending the General Plan or Municipal Code.

Dervin, who collected enough signatures for the initiative to qualify for the ballot, has said the measure could be effectuated through a statute or deed restriction, but the initiative itself only says the property “shall be protected in perpetuity from hotel/motel development of any kind.”