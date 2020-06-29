Leslie Stanton, fixture at St. Helena Public Library, retires after 34 years

Whenever the library staff came to her with an idea she tried to “never say no” – with three exceptions.

First, no more sleepovers. After two sleepovers with kids running around the library at 3 a.m. and only one other library staff member on hand, Stanton said she’d had enough.

Second, no more giant waterslides in the parking lot. And third, she refused to come to a princess party on a Saturday because she’d been working seven days a week and needed a day off.

“It turned out to be a great princess party, and I’ve deeply regretted saying no ever since,” she said.

Stanton said she loves her job and hadn’t been thinking about retirement until the city, facing a budget deficit due to COVID-19, started offering early retirement packages to long-term employees.

The message from city management was that if enough employees took early retirement, there wouldn’t have to be layoffs, Stanton said.

Since she was the longest-tenured employee, “I thought this was what I could do for city employees and for the city.”

The city won’t be filling Stanton’s job right away, and with the library staff already stretched thin, she plans to volunteer three or four hours a day.