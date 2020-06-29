Leslie Stanton, fixture at St. Helena Public Library, retires after 34 years

As directors came and went, literary fads rose and fell, and a generation of young readers grew up and started bringing their own kids to the library, there remained one constant in the children’s room at the St. Helena Public Library.
Kids have called her Mrs. Stanton, Leslie, Miss Leslie, “the library lady,” and even “Mrs. Lovey” (she likes that one). And as of the end of June, you can call Leslie Stanton retired.
But just like with a good book, it’s hard to set aside a career-defining job without indulging in one more chapter. That’s why Stanton plans to volunteer in the children’s room for the foreseeable future, instilling a love of reading in young St. Helenans as she has for almost 34 years.
“I hope kids don’t even realize I’ve retired,” said Stanton, who also plans to run for City Council in November.
Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the library building is closed to the public, but staff is offering curbside pickup.
Stanton started out in 1986, working three-hour afternoon shifts in the children’s room. What she’d thought was “a little interim job before I went back to farming” turned out to the first rung of a career ladder that culminated in her current title of youth services librarian.
She’s worked under four library directors: Clayla Davis (“Clayla built the library”), Larry Hlavsa (“brought us into the computer age”), Jennifer Baker (“put us on the map”) and Chris Kreiden (“one of our own” – like Stanton, Kreiden started out shelving books part-time).
Stanton has seen the library grow into a de facto community center, greatly expanding programming from one children’s event per year to as many as five per week during the summer.
“The children’s room used to be the place where you met your parents after school,” Stanton said. “With the advent of Cherrystone and the Boys & Girls Club, there’s not as much of that. Now it’s more kids who choose to be here and families that come in to get books.”
Stanton has helped organize teddy bear picnics, gingerbread house decorating, puppet shows, magic shows, bubble shows, science shows, bee shows, princess parties, “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter” events, end-of-summer reading parties with hundreds of kids in the parking lot, and impromptu book-cart rides for the little ones.
But Stanton’s core mission was teaching kids to love reading. It’s a goal that extends beyond her thousands of storytimes at the library to her work with the Federated Women’s “Reading is Fun” program, which has her reading to kids at the Boys & Girls Club and affordable housing complexes throughout the Upvalley.
She said she’ll never forget the time when she was about to read at the Boys & Girls Club’s St. Helena clubhouse, and through the door she could hear 75 kids chanting “LES-LIE! LES-LIE!” It was thrilling not because they were chanting her name, but because they were excited about books.
Whenever the library staff came to her with an idea she tried to “never say no” – with three exceptions.
First, no more sleepovers. After two sleepovers with kids running around the library at 3 a.m. and only one other library staff member on hand, Stanton said she’d had enough.
Second, no more giant waterslides in the parking lot. And third, she refused to come to a princess party on a Saturday because she’d been working seven days a week and needed a day off.
“It turned out to be a great princess party, and I’ve deeply regretted saying no ever since,” she said.
Stanton said she loves her job and hadn’t been thinking about retirement until the city, facing a budget deficit due to COVID-19, started offering early retirement packages to long-term employees.
The message from city management was that if enough employees took early retirement, there wouldn’t have to be layoffs, Stanton said.
Since she was the longest-tenured employee, “I thought this was what I could do for city employees and for the city.”
The city won’t be filling Stanton’s job right away, and with the library staff already stretched thin, she plans to volunteer three or four hours a day.
She said the decision wasn’t easy, but it was the “kick in the butt” she needed, “or else I might just stay there forever.” Volunteering will give her the flexibility she needs to enjoy retirement and visit her grandkids in Colorado without having to find other staff members to cover for her.
The children’s room feels so much like home that Stanton calls it “my living room.”
“I love being here,” she said. “Every face that walks in that door is exciting for me.”
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
