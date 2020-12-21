Leslie Sullivan named marketing director of Chappellet in Napa Valley

Leslie Sullivan is the new marketing director of Chappellet.

Sullivan comes to Chappellet from Huneeus Vintners, where she spent the past five years as the winery’s portfolio marketing director. As the marketing director for Chappellet, Sullivan will work alongside the Chappellet family and Managing Director David Francke to guide the winery’s marketing program, including its brand strategy and all communications.

With extensive experience in luxury wine marketing and sales, Sullivan will also contribute her expertise to strategic planning for the Pritchard Hill winery, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017.

After graduating from UC Berkeley, Sullivan began her career at Treasury Wine Estates, beginning as marketing assistant and ultimately attaining the position of trade marketing manager for the company’s luxury portfolio. After a decade at Treasury Wine Estates, Sullivan joined Huneeus Vintners in 2015, where she spent five years overseeing marketing for a portfolio that included Quintessa, Faust, Flowers, Leviathan, Benton-Lane and Illumination.