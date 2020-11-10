Leti Olivier named executive director of St. Helena Heritage Center

The St. Helena Historical Society has announced that Leti Olivier has accepted the position of Executive Director of the new St. Helena Heritage Center located at 1255 Oak Ave.

In her new role, Olivier will implement the Historical Society’s vision of a Heritage Center for discussion, exploration and display of St. Helena’s heritage through objects, images and interactive exhibits. She will use her bilingual and bicultural skills to work with the community to develop partnerships, plan programs of interest, and recruit new volunteers.

Olivier previously worked at the St. Helena Public Library in the area of promotion of community library programs.

“As a lifelong local and believer in historical preservation, I have a strong passion for communication that fosters historical knowledge in our communities”, Olivier said.

She added that she looks forward to being a part of the continued development, positive growth, and sustainability of the Heritage Center.

The St. Helena community has long supported the creation of a Heritage Center that shares the unique history of our area — from the Indigenous Peoples who first settled this valley, to the pioneers and farmers of the late 1800s and early 1900s, to the people who now call St. Helena home.