The LGBTQ Connection is having a LGBTQ Best Practices Training from 8 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Nov. 29 at the St. Helena Firehouse, 1480 Main St.
LGBTQ Connection is offering the opportunity, for the first time, to the St. Helena community and local organizations a chance to learn from and participate in LGBTQ Connection's highly reviewed LGBTQ Best Practices training. This workshop is intended to improve awareness of, access for, and inclusion of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender youth, adults, and seniors in Napa County.
Please register at http://lgbtqconnection.eventbrite.com Spots are limited. If you have any questions or want more information please contact Eduardo at eduardo@lgbtqconnection.org or by calling 707-251-9432. Light snacks will be served.