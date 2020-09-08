LNU Lightning Complex fires burn 375,000 acres

Swaths of rural northern and eastern Napa County, including the woodlands surrounding Lake Berryessa, were evacuated as the Hennessey Fire erupted on the morning of Aug. 17. It later spread into Colusa, Lake, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties.

The magnitude of the Hennessey Fire’s impact on Napa County was presented to the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 1.

Within the county the fire destroyed about 250 homes, damaged 12 homes and burned several hundred barns, garages and other outbuildings, county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said. Both aerial and on-ground surveys were used for the estimate.

“We’ve been contacted by several members of the public who are anxious to get started on rebuilding, like the phoenix out of the fire,” Morrison said.

The Hennessey Fire burned 164,948 acres in Napa County, said Cal Fire incident commander Sean Kavanaugh. The Napa Valley and its cities were spared damage.

The burn zone comprises 33% of the entire county, encircling Lake Berryessa, and spreading to four nearby counties. The lightning-spawned fire has burned in the rural east county, destroying homes in such small communities as Spanish Flat and Berryessa Highlands.